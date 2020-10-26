NCAA extends eligibility for winter sport athletes, giving student-athletes an opportunity to make up for lost time

With the NCAA granting another year of eligibility to winter athletes, some big name Blue Hens get another shot at a full winter season.



Louis Mason/THE REVIEW

REVIEW

With the NCAA extending eligibility for all winter sports, athletes like Dylan Painter will have another shot at getting on the court.

BY

Senior Sports Reporter

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) recently announced that winter sports student-athletes will receive an extra year of eligibility.

The opportunity of additional eligibility for student-athletes provides them a chance to make up for lost time, as collegiate sports have been turned upside down due to COVID-19 .

The Division I Council met on Oct. 13 and 14 , meeting via video conference to discuss the eligibility concerns, as well as a number of other topics including school sponsorship requirements and postseason eligibility.

This comes after the NCAA recently granted the same benefit to spring and fall sport student-athletes, as the spring season for all collegiate sports were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon after Division I announced that they would be granting an extra year of eligibility, the Division II Council granted their student-athletes the same benefit. Division II also granted their spring sports student-athletes the additional eligibility earlier this year.

For seniors, the extra eligibility will affect what many choose to do post-graduation, as they will now have to consider waiting a year to enter the “real world”, even though the impact of the pandemic will likely still be felt.

“I think this gives me more flexibility in what I choose to do after this year,” Dylan Painter , redshirt senior for the Blue Hens’ men’s basketball team said. “Before the announcement, I was forced to have to find something to do next year, but now I can return and begin to work on a post-grad degree. I will surely evaluate my options as the season progresses and do what is right for me.”

The NCAA has since seen the return of college football this fall, with many conferences opting to do a conference only schedule. There have been a few hiccups, however, with Louisiana State University (LSU), Texas Tech University and Appalachian State University’s football programs all seeing significant COVID-19 outbreaks.

Many conferences have released their schedules for upcoming winter sports, specifically for men’s and women’s basketball. The Colonial Athletic Conference (CAA) recently released their schedules which are conference-only.

In the CAA, other sports like men’s soccer, women’s soccer, field hockey and women’s volleyball have yet to release a schedule for the upcoming season.

There are seemingly still obstacles that remain for the NCAA amid the pandemic, which has posed many challenges for collegiate teams all across the country. With football continuing their season amid the provocations that arise with COVID-19, and basketball having somewhat of an idea of how their season will go, the future of other winter sports season’s remain unknown.

The pandemic has posed challenges other than scheduling issues for the NCAA and for teams, and it has led to an adjustment period for student-athletes.

“It has made things a little different, but as a team, we are still out practicing and doing strength and conditioning preparing ourselves for whenever we can face another opponent,” Painter said. “Practicing with a mask is not fun though.”

Coping with the difficulties that COVID-19 brings will certainly be an obstacle for collegiate athletic programs and their athletes. The pandemic has already drastically altered the usual schedule for the NCAA, along with other ramifications. With additional eligibility for student-athletes across the country, it welcomes a positive opportunity for them.

For Painter, the NCAA’s decision has been a pleasant surprise that has now afforded him the luxury to weigh his options.

“I was very excited; it took a lot of stress off this year and opens up a whole new world of opportunities for me,” Painter said. “I was also thankful because in my five years in college I have only competed in about 1.5 years of basketball because of redshirting and transferring so this extra year is really exciting to get more competition under my belt.”

The Blue Hens men’s and women’s basketball teams both kick off their respective seasons on Jan. 2 against the College of Charleston.

The additional year of eligibility provides student-athletes a chance to seek other academic options if they choose to exercise that option. This also presents student-athletes an option to return to school to play another season while also affording athletes the opportunity to compete for a championship one last time.