NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness bill gives college athletes a new sense of hope for compensation

The push to pay students athletes continues with a recent bill introduced to Congress.

One of the biggest debates in sports has long been the topic of whether or not college athletes should be compensated. That debate may soon be coming to an end, as a new bill introduced to the U.S. Congress would allow student-athletes to receive compensation.

The bipartisan bill, which was introduced to Congress by Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) and Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) would allow student-athletes to receive compensation through endorsement deals. However, the athletes that sign endorsement deals would not be considered school employees.

The bill introduced by Gonzalez and Cleaver allows student-athletes to have representatives who may negotiate endorsement deals for the athlete. This also allows athletes to have endorsement deals that may conflict with their own schools endorsement and licensing deals.

College athletes and their potential compensation has been a long standing topic in the sports world, with many fans, analysts and athletes themselves weighing in.

One of the most notable pro-compensation figures is ESPN analyst and former Duke University basketball player, Jay Bilas. For years, Bilas has spoken out on behalf of college athletes and their pursuit for compensation.

“The NCAA argued in the ’80s that schools shouldn’t be put on television, that it would destroy college sports … Not only did it not destroy anything, it turned it into a gigantic revenue stream. And some of that money has got to go to the players.” said Bilas in an 2019 interview with USA Today.

This statement by Bilas came after a bill was passed in California last year, one that would allow college athletes in the state to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness, as well as hiring agents to discuss endorsement deals for the athletes. The conditions of the California bill are very similar to those of the bill introduced by Gonzalez and Cleaver.

One of the biggest concerns that the NCAA has long had in regards to these compensation issues are its impact on recruiting. However, the bill introduced by Johnson and Cleaver would go after the root of that issue, which are boosters, these are representatives that often try to convince athletes to come to a particular school, often using illegal tactics such as payments.

The bill, which was acquired by Sports Illustrated, states, “It is unlawful for a booster to directly or indirectly provide or offer to provide any funds or thing of value as an inducement for a student athlete to enroll or remain at a specific institution or group of institutions.”

The urgency in which Congress will deal with this bill is unknown, but as the country still deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be hard to imagine that a ruling would be made soon.

This bill would drastically change the outlook of college sports, and it would drastically change the student-athletes deciding where they go and choose to go to school. Schools in the Power 5 conferences would likely be more enticing for recruits, as those are the schools who offer the most national exposure.

Mid-major schools, such as the University of Delaware, would not have as big of a platform for student-athletes, but the exposure that these schools give still entitles student-athletes to receive compensation as well as signing endorsement deals. One of the issues that mid-major schools may see is giving their athletes on all teams the same platform and exposure.

“Obviously, we would all love the opportunity to benefit from everything we put into being a student-athlete, but I would want to make sure it’s a fair way for all student-athletes, not just a select group.” said Gabby Johnson, midfielder for the Blue Hen’s soccer team.

This sentiment is shared widely amongst student-athletes, as it would be unfair for student-athletes to make more money than others for the sole difference being which sport the athlete plays.

“The trick behind it all would be able to find an equitable and fair way to compensate the athletes,”wide receiver at the University of Delaware, Dillon Zimmerman said.“Sure it’s great to have the opportunity to earn money, but it’s not as easy as it may seem.”

Allowing college athletes to receive compensation off of their own name, image or likeness creates a whole new world of opportunities for athletes all across the country. Whether it’s a Power 5 school, or a Mid-major school, the way athletes could parlay themselves could help set them up for the future.

“Getting paid would be a great opportunity to learn how to manage our money in ‘real world’ ways,” Zimmerman said. “I think players would increase their financial literacy even more and possibly create some assets before we have a lot of financial responsibility after we graduate from UD.”

The bipartisan bill introduced by Gonzalez and Cleaver could lead to many opportunities for college athletes in every sport all across the country. Should this bill be passed, it will change the landscape of college sports, and help better student-athletes in various ways, especially for life after sports.