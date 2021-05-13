New animals welcomed into the Blue Hen family

The pre-veterinary students in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources have welcomed new members into the Blue Hen family.

Spring has sprung at the university, and the pre-veterinary students in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources have welcomed new members into the Blue Hen family.

Students who are a part of the Beef Cattle and Sheep Production 417 course have the opportunity to learn all about the beef and sheep industry and study the animals’ reproductive processes. Throughout the semester, they care for these animals and provide them with proper nutrition and maintain their health.

Dr. Lesa Griffiths, a professor from the department of animal and food sciences, is in charge of this lab and teaches students about modern cow and sheep production.

Webb Farm, just off of South Chapel Street, is the home to Angus beef cattle and Dorset sheep.

This past week, 38 ewes gave birth to 56 lambs, 11 cows have calves and five cows are still pregnant. The ewes are pregnant for about 155 days, while the cows are pregnant for 285 days approximately. The students were able to assist and witness these births firsthand.

Melissa Fernandez, senior pre-veterinary major, spoke to the experience of watching these animal births as something “really spectacular,” making her feel even more love and passion for the animals.

“I’ll be honest, at first, I was wary about watching the whole birth, but actually seeing the bond between a sheep and her calf after calving is something that is breathtaking,” Fernandez said. “These animals are so fun to be around, and it is exciting to be able to help take care of them and to see them grow.”

For students like Fernandez, this was an opportunity to prepare for their post graduate plans because they will have to continue their work with animals. Griffiths works to prepare her students and teaches them everything they need to know about the livestock industry.

“The students in this course are all interested in not only animal agriculture, but with companion animals,” Griffiths said. “They will learn all about practical nutrition and healthcare management, right now in the case of reproduction. A majority of our students are interested in becoming veterinarians and will successfully attend veterinary school.”

Karen Forbes, a senior pre-veterinary major, has plans to attend veterinary school and will be handling small animals and livestock throughout the rest of her schooling. She said she enjoys working with these animals and likes learning their different behaviors and how to reciprocate her actions.

“This class has taught me that the social and behavioral structures of animals are very complex, and there is a lot that goes into managing a herd or flock,” Forbes said. “It takes practice and some skill but it is a really cool learning experience when a lab period goes smoothly because you know how to best move the animals.”

Leah Aeschleman, a senior animal science major, has always had a passion for animals and said she is fascinated by the livestock industry. She will be attending graduate school for her master’s in public health and hopes to work with animals sometime in the near future. She said she particularly enjoys being in the presence of the sheep because they are spunky and fun to interact with.

“The best part about working with the animals is being able to apply the information learned in class and apply it directly to the farm,” Aeschleman said. “This class has taught me all about the beef and sheep industry and I have learned about nutrition and reproduction as well.”

Since the farm is operated in an urban environment, Griffiths ensures that the farm is operated in a sustainable manner and the surrounding community is respected.

“The number of animals is closely monitored so we have sufficient pasture for them — we also compost any of the manure that comes out of the farms for those animals,” Griffiths said. “Another thing is the wool that comes from our sheep is made into UD blankets and they are sold at the UD Creamery. Each blanket is tagged University of Delaware and 100% of it comes from our flock at the farm.”

Griffiths has students take all they have learned in their previous animal science classes and apply it out of the classroom to apply it in the real world. Over the course of the next six weeks, students will be monitoring and caring for these new additions.

“Students are involved in helping give vaccinations, making sure all animals have ID’s and managing all aspects of their health,” Griffiths said. “Weight is really important in telling us that they are healthy, eating and growing expectedly. For example, to reach puberty so they can breed and have a successful conception.”

The cows and sheep will be breeding again this year, and there will be more additions to the Blue Hen family this time next year.