New club looks to create a network for women in STEM majors



Ken Chang/THE REVIEW

UD’s Beth Lemmon in action.

BY

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EDITOR



According to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economics & Statistics Administration, women only held about 24 percent of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) related jobs in 2017, despite making up about 47 percent of the country’s workforce.

This disparity can lead to women feeling isolated in STEM classrooms and workplaces, but a new Registered Student Organization (RSO) on campus, STEMinists, is looking to change that.

Alexandra Deleon, a senior studying pre-veterinary medicine and animal biological sciences major and the founder and president of STEMinists, says that she wanted to join a club for women in STEM, but found out that none existed.

To combat this, Deleon decided to create a place for women to connect and grow both academically and professionally through meetings, workshops and club-sponsored speakers.

“I wanted a nice place for women to be able to come together and be together within STEM majors,” she says.

Deleon herself has been in classrooms where she was the only female student, or one of a few, and she says that the experience is “intimidating.”

Her hope is that through the group, girls who are in the male-dominated fields will be able to eventually see more familiar faces in their classrooms and work together to help each other learn and grow. In addition to this, she hopes that the group will be able to volunteer at local elementary and middle schools running science workshops.

“Growing up as a girl you’re always told ‘that’s not a girl job,” Deleon says. “I want to visit schools and be able to work with girls and show them that being smart is cool — it’s ok to be a nerd.”

Brittany Benfer, a junior double major in animal and food science and applied molecular biology and biotechnology will be the president of the club next year after Deleon graduates. She says that the way people, especially in older generations, talk to her affects the way she sees herself within the field.

“People sometimes make comments like ‘Oh, you’re a really smart girl’ or ‘You’re really smart for a girl,’” Benfer says. “Accumulating those different comments throughout the past couple of years have made me feel like I have something to prove. I think it’s really important for me to always be on my A-game because I wouldn’t want my actions to affect the way someone [thinks] a female could [perform].”

Shannon Brown, a junior environmental engineering student, echoed this sentiment.

“I was in [the introduction to engineering class] and it was me and all boys,” she says. “I feel like you are looked at a little less sometimes. You do feel like you have to prove yourself.”

In the future, Benfer hopes to see the club continue to grow and establish connections within the community.

The group will not be limited to women in STEM, Deleon and Benfer specified that women in other majors, and even men interested in learning and networking, will be welcomed.

“I don’t want people to hear [STEMinist] and think we’re male haters,” she says. “There’s a really negative stigma that goes along with the word feminist and one of the things I’d really like to do through this club is to show that it’s not a negative word. It’s not that I think females are better in STEM, I think we’re all equal in STEM.”