New developments in construction around campus: Pencader releases touch screen ordering, The Green is still brown

As students return to campus, many are taking note of new construction routes throughout Main Street, the South Green, Perkins and several other places.

One major renovation took place on North Campus. Pencader Residential Dining was shut down during winter session while dining services remodeled the upstairs dining room. Meals were served in a conference room on the first floor in the meantime. New additions to the refurbished dining hall include high-top and booth seating, touchscreen ordering, smoothie bars and an “eggs all day” omelette station.

“It’s kinda cool,” said Xander Harfeld, a sophomore physiology major. “Definitely an upgrade. It looks more well-kept and professional.”

Three touchscreen stations were placed just inside the entrance to the dining hall. Sunday night’s touchscreen option was made-to-order burgers, similar to how the Burger Studio runs in Trabant. Monday morning had make-your-own breakfast sandwiches with bagels, croissants, muffins and several egg and meat options.

The line for burgers ran at least 30 people long, while the morning became less busy as students went to class.

The Dunkin’ Donuts located in Perkins was moved out to the previous location of the information service desk in the lobby, and the Scrounge reopened after being shut down for the entirety of winter session. The original Dunkin location has yet to be filled.

Construction on Main Street remains a sight of chaos, and it is about to get crazier with continued construction of the Green Mansion hotel across from Academy Street and next to what was previously Finn McCool’s.

Scott Cameron, a senior English major, lives next to the Green Mansion construction site and said it’s gotten out of hand.

“They have our sidewalk blocked off so we have to go a different route to get home,” Cameron said. “There’s just a constant stream of workers hanging out right next door and sometimes they’ll yell at us if we’re on the walkway trying to go home.”

Cameron also notes that the noise in the mornings disrupts his sleep and makes it hard to focus throughout the day.

“My classes are kind of late in the day so I sleep in,” Cameron said. “But then they’re banging and making noise at like eight in the morning which kind of annoys me too.”

Cameron also commented on the construction on the Green. Two weeks ago the staircase on the south side of Memorial Hall reopened, but the grass where construction once was has yet to be replanted, leaving the pathways muddy.

“Hopefully they can finish and put in the sod and stuff, make the grass look good again,” Cameron said. “It’s the Green. That’s supposed to be our main attraction for our campus.”