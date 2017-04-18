New federal budget puts the university at risk to lose research funding



Emily Moore/THE REVIEW



BY

SENIOR REPORTER

President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget proposal could potentially remove $100 million of research funding from the university.

During a press conference held last Tuesday, Sen. Chris Coons and Sen. Tom Carper explained two significant areas of the university and state that will take a hit from this loss — research and manufacturing.

Trump’s budget included allocating $54 billion to increasing defense and over $20 billion to building a wall on the United States’ border with Mexico.

Coons explained that the Department of Defense will see a significant increase in funding. To pay for this, the president has proposed cuts across the board in a number of other domestic agencies, such as health and human services, education and the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The proposed budget for 2018 is short-sighted, it’s destructive,” Coons said. “It cuts where we should add and adds where we should cut.”

On April 17, university President Dennis Assanis sent out an email addressed to the university community, stressing the importance of protecting research funding for the university.

“Together, we can lead the public conversation in a new direction, one that recognizes the vital role research plays in improving lives and shaping the future,” Assanis stated in the email.

He also shared a link to a public statement that UD faculty, staff and students could sign to show their support for research funding. Between April 11 and April 17, the statement had 251 supporters.

Two programs that lose all of their funding in the proposed budget are the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) and the Manufacturing USA Program. The MEP is a public-private partnership that works with small and medium-sized manufacturers. In the past, $500,000 has been given to Delaware to fund their sector of the MEP.

One on-campus university office, the Office of Economic Innovation and Partnerships (OEIP)’s Spin-In project, will also be impacted.

Launched in 2016, the program has since worked with 14 companies and over 65 entrepreneurs. It pairs student teams and interns with businesses. The teams work with the businesses for anytime ranging from a semester to a full school year and provides assistance to budding businesses while offering students real-world experience.

Mike Bowman, the director of the Delaware Technology Park, explained that the program was designed to help emerging high-tech companies turn ideas into commercial endeavors. These companies work in a variety of fields including agriculture, clean energy, sustainable chemistry, software and medical devices.

Carper pushed for protecting the university’s federal research funding, as well as supported the university’s goal of building a transportation hub on campus.

He explained that relatively few trains actually stop in Newark, and the new station would offer the opportunity for the university’s campus to connect to more towns locally. The station will be a multimodal train station that offers Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) and Amtrak trains in addition to access for buses and cars. Carper also stated that federal funding will be used to fund a little more than one-third of the project.

Jennifer Cohan, Delaware’s Secretary of Transportation, explained that the total project will cost around 26 million dollars and 12 million of that was provided by the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant program.

As stated on the TIGER policy initiative’s page online, this year’s funding was used to “generate economic development and improve access to reliable, safe and affordable transportation for communities.”

According to Cohan, the project will begin within the next few weeks and construction will begin in late 2017.

Assanis said that the TIGER grant is “key” to the construction of the train station. He also stated the importance of continuing to fund research both nationwide and at the university.

“Half of the nation’s economy is due to investments in research and innovation,” he said.

Coons explained the importance of protecting research funds on an individual basis in terms of undergraduate and graduate students.

“If you’re going to be someone working on research with a professor as a way to build your career, there will be fewer opportunities to do federally funded research going forward,” he said.