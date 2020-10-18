New Korean restaurant to open on Main Street



​Sopoong hopes to bring the warm and simple environment of Korean food to Main Street.

Nestled between Bloom and Ramen Kumamoto on 165 E. Main St., Sopoong is the latest addition to Asian cuisine in Newark.

Sky Yang, the owner of Sopoong, started his business because of his love for food and desire to share it with others. Choosing a busy and vibrant location was important to Yang — he specifically liked the youthful energy surrounding Main Street.

“Sopoong, which means picnic in Korean, aims to bring the similar joy and warmth to all those that are in need of some delicious Korean food,” Yang said.

Main Street reminds Yang of Itaewon in South Korea, “where night scene[s] and food scene[s] go hand in hand.”

He said he remembers nights where he ate, drank and spent time laughing with friends and hopes to create a similar environment “where people can create joyful memories that are remembered for years to come.” He also hopes to share his love for cuisine directly with his customers.

Sopoong was originally supposed to be opened in November of 2019. Despite the delay of the opening, Yang said it’s still a dream of his to open his business and share cuisine with others.

He acknowledged that today’s economy is far from perfect but regardless, wanted to start his entrepreneurial journey as quickly as possible.

“Waiting around until the perfect economic opportunity is not feasible because no one knows when a vaccine will be created or how quickly it will be available,” Yang explained. “There is no better day to start something you love than today.”

Yang’s restaurant is currently undergoing final inspections and will soon be serving takeout and delivery. He plans on providing staff with face masks and taking temperatures at the start of each shift. He also will be placing hand sanitizing stations throughout the restaurant. When outdoor dining is opened, each table will be spaced 6 feet apart and have hand sanitizer.

“I do not want to risk the health of my staff members, customers and those around them,” Yang said. “I intend to follow all protocols that will allow everyone to be in a safe environment where food can be enjoyably consumed. Once the regulations allow, I plan on having indoor dining.”

Sopoong will be open the 21st or 22nd of this month, and takeout service and ordering will be available through Grubhub.