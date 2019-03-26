New Review leadership elected for 2019-2020 academic year

Jacob Baumgart, The Review’s editor in chief for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Mitchell Patterson, The Review’s executive editor for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Editor in Chief

The Review’s two elected positions have been filled for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Beginning on May 14, the date of the final issue of The Review for the 2019 spring semester, Jacob Baumgart, a current news editor and sophomore communications major with journalism and political science minors, will assume full leadership of the newsroom as editor in chief. Mitchell Patterson, a current news editor and sophomore double-majoring in history and philosophy, with a minor in journalism, will be The Review’s next executive editor.

Each spring, Review staffers vote to fill each position for the following year. The editor in chief and executive editor, each required to fulfill a one-year term spanning the spring and fall semesters of a given academic year, have full discretionary authority over all matters related to The Review, and are the newspaper’s only elected positions. All other positions are hired by the editor in chief and executive editor.

Baumgart, who joined the newsroom in fall 2017, has worked as a reporter and editor in the news section, with a focus on university affairs and local and state politics. Patterson, who also joined in fall 2017, has worked as a reporter and in multiple capacities as an editor, overseeing local investigations as the city editor, as well as leading and writing more recent political coverage.

They succeed Caleb Owens and Brandon Holveck at editor in chief and executive editor, respectively. Holveck, a senior, will be graduating in the spring. Owens, a junior, will continue working for The Review throughout his senior year.

In a statement, Patterson stressed the importance of reaching and understanding The Review’s audience in the future.

“Next semester, I look forward to the opportunity to steer The Review in new and exciting directions and to expand our outreach with the student body and the community as a whole,” Patterson stated. “We will do our utmost to keep you informed, generating content that will build a deeper, more vibrant understanding of our university, the local community and the culture that binds it all together.”

To Baumgart, The Review’s role will not change, even if journalism continues to.

“I’m both excited and motivated to lead The Review next year as editor in chief,” Baumgart said in a statement. “The paper has the crucial role of keeping everybody on campus informed and holding stakeholders accountable. Mitchell and I refuse to take these responsibilities lightly. We will remain dedicated to delivering this high quality journalism week in and week out because our readers deserve nothing less.”