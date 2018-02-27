New RSO connects empowered women across communities

Leanna Smith/THE REVIEW

The new RSO connects students with a network of resources and support for women’s empowerment in the Newark community and across the nation.

BY

EVENTS AND CULTURE EDITOR

When she agreed to speak at the Women’s March in Newark last January, Sophia Sotilleo didn’t expect the event to be any different from other rallies that she had attended in the community. Tears welled in her eyes when she arrived and saw so many women gathered together, concerned about the same issues and fighting for the same changes. The sense of community and support was palpable.

Sotilleo, president of the Newark branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), says that she found a lot of opportunities and support, like the support she felt at the Women’s March, through her involvement with AAUW. Now with over 170,000 members and 1,000 university branches, AAUW has been focused on empowering women since 1881.

According to Sotilleo, the Newark branch once had a peak membership of 221, but now only has 20 active members. Recently, Sotilleo has been working with students at the university to connect the campus with a network of women, not only in Newark, but also across the nation.

“Part of my interest was to get students involved, because why not?” Sotilleo says. “Especially [after] watching our branch members get older and trying to find more energy for the mission and the vision of AAUW, why not get students involved? Especially because the University of Delaware was already an affiliate member, but there was not any significant student involvement on campus.”

The university’s chapter of the American Association of Women is a new Resident Student Organization (RSO) that was established this semester in order to facilitate a better connection between students and the national organization. One of the goals of the RSO is to get students involved and invested in the mission of AAUW, which, according to their Student Central page, is to“advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.” The larger hope is that students will be inspired to become official due-paying members of the national organization

Students in Tier 2 of the Blue Hen Leadership Program (BHLP) partnered with AAUW to get the ball rolling on this new opportunity. Gillian Williams, a sophomore public policy major and president of the club, says that it has been daunting to get an RSO established so quickly, to get people interested and involved and to create a sustainable structure for the future of the club. Through the challenges, the team has been motivated by the idea of trailblazing a club that could have a significant and lasting impact on the campus community, according to Williams.

“I think AAUW is filling a gap in the UD community of an RSO focused on women’s empowerment, but backed by a national organization — having that power behind it on a local, state and national level is something that is very powerful,” Williams says. “It can connect students with resources such as conferences and the ‘Start Smart’ workshops on salary negotiations. We’re really getting the educated women here empowered and ready to step into the real world and know their stuff and really know how to advocate for themselves and support other women while doing so.”

For their first semester on campus, the club plans to host a kick-off event on March 6 with successful women professors from the university speaking about their experiences in a variety of fields. They will also hold bi-weekly meetings to get students, both women and men, invested in AAUW’s mission.

Elon Kline , a sophomore interpersonal effectiveness & leadership major and the club’s public relations chair, first became interested in AAUW because of his passion for supporting healthy masculinity, which is a facet of feminism. By acting as a male in support of women’s empowerment, he hopes to lead by example so that that other men will be able to get involved and ultimately help support the movement even more.

“When we were in activities night, guys specifically came and talked to me because I guess they felt more comfortable with me,” Kline says. “Eventually I was able to lead the way and show that a guy can also do this. Being in AAUW is not only helping my masculinity, but also giving me more of a vocabulary to talk about it with other men and teach them about how to be involved in women’s empowerment.”

As an RSO, the university’s chapter of AAUW hopes to not only bolster the number of people in the Newark branch of AAUW, but also to create an intersection of communities within the university, the state and the nation to create a strong network of empowered and supported women.

“You begin to learn, that even as a supporter of feminist and wanting equal rights, there are still those little things and biases that you don’t even see,” Sotilleo says. “You’re learning a lot about yourself and all of the areas that you can strengthen to better support women.”