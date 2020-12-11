Newark City Council to vote on proposed six-story complex, timetable on a vote unknown

The City of Newark recommended approval for a six-story, mixed-use complex to be constructed extending down to Delaware Avenue.



The City of Newark’s planning commission recommended approval for a six-story, mixed-use complex. The building is proposed to be constructed on the corner of 141 East Main Street and 19 Haines Street, with the property extending down to Delaware Avenue.

The proposal was passed at a virtual planning commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1 by a margin of three to two votes.

The 17,540 square foot property is currently occupied by Del-One Federal Credit Union, Duck Donuts, Starbucks and Simon Eye Associates. The complex is expected to consist of retail stores, 60 two-bedroom apartments and a four-story parking garage with 221 parking spots.

Each apartment will be able to consist of up to four unrelated tenants or one family, according to staff reports.

The proposed complex was originally expected to consist of 94 units in total. That number was later cut down to the current figure of 60 two-bedroom apartments, as the original proposal was 33 units over the apartment unit density requirement of 61 units formally required by the City. The project is also currently under an 84-space parking waiver.

The building is set to stand at 78 feet tall and would make it one of Newark’s tallest buildings if approved.

A date for the City Council to decide on the matter has not been set, but officials point to the upcoming new year as a time it could happen.

City of Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton hopes the council can vote on the project by the winter. Clifton, who is assigned to set council meeting agendas, does see issues that could get in the way of a vote by the council early next year.

According to Clifton, the schedule for council meetings is filling up from now until next year’s election cycle begins. Once the cycle begins in late March, council meetings are put on hold until the end of April.

“It’d be nice to get it before winter is over, but I can’t necessarily guarantee that,” Clifton said. “If it doesn’t happen by the third Monday in March, it might not happen until April or May.”

Clifton said that he wants to be able to allow Newark citizens to voice their concerns and objections with the plan and allow them to do so at a reasonable hour. The council tries to finish its weekly Monday meetings by 10 p.m.

Alan Hill, the project’s engineer, hopes that the City Council can vote on the project at the next available council meeting, in order to proceed with the next steps in development of the project. The council has one more meeting, occurring on Dec. 14.

The prospect of getting the project approved by the new year may not be possible, according to City councilman Chris Hamilton.

“I don’t think anyone can go from [the] Planning Commission to a Council meeting in under 15 days, so that tosses out the 14th,” Hamilton wrote in an email to The Review. “Then we have a break over Christmas.”

Council member James Horning said he has no feelings as to when the council hears the project proposal as long as action is taken in a timely manner.

“I’m happy to have it heard whenever it’s heard,” Horning said.

If approved by the City Council, the building would be one of multiple projects looking to continue development along Main Street.

A seven-story, 144-room Hyatt Hotel is under construction next to the former Finn McCool’s building. The project is under development by the Lang Development Group, one of the prominent development groups throughout Newark. According to Lang’s website, the project is expected to be completed in 2021.

Lang is developing a complex at the intersection of East Main Street and Tyre Avenue that would consist of 30 two-to-three bedroom apartments. The building would have retail space on the ground floor with a Fulton Bank and space for one extra retail spot, according to the group’s website.

The project was approved by the City Council in the fall of 2019.

In the same night that the planning commission approved of the Main Street and Haines Street project, the commission put on hold a project that would put a mixed-use complex of apartments and retail where Playa Bowls, Tasty Wok and the former Margarita’s Pizza building currently stand.

The developer tied to the Main Street and Haines Street project is the Newark Main Street Acquisition Co.