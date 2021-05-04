Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton reflects on last two years, looks towards the summer and fall

Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton

Courtesy of the City of Newark

Over the past two years, about half of which were afflicted by the pandemic, Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton has experienced highlights and challenges.

“It was quite a surreal experience to know that you are in a leadership position during one of the worst crises in American history that certainly slivers down to every city and town in the nation and to every person in the nation,” Clifton said. “It’s been an experience where I think, in my opinion, previous experiences, particularly military experiences, have helped prep me for this.”

Clifton said one thing that became apparent to him early in the pandemic was which sources he could safely rely on for information.

“Everyone wanted to get on, what I call ‘the talking hedge tour,’ or on the various news shows, and talk about what they saw as being the so-called right information [or] correct information,” Clifton said. “It occurred to me early on that I needed to take my leads in CDC and from the State Department of Public Health, and they were the only two that I felt I could rely on to get good, unbiased information that was usable for making decisions within Newark.”

According to Clifton, some of the other challenges that he has faced as mayor involved the diversity of Newark, particularly the lack of diversity in businesses on Main Street.

One way Clifton has sought to improve Newark’s diversity is through the city’s recently established Diversity and Inclusion Commission, which is currently seeking applicants. Clifton said anyone who has ties to Newark is eligible to apply; they do not have to be a resident.

“Just the other night, one of the things I ran along was getting a diversity commission,” Clifton said. “That was approved the other night, and we are soliciting applications for [those people, which do] not have to be Newark residents, they have to have a Newark tie. For example,… if a student is from New Jersey and that’s their record because of funding and other issues, the fact that they are a student of the University of Delaware is a Newark tie and that would make them eligible to apply to be on the Diversity [and Inclusion] Commission.”

The establishment of the Diversity and Inclusion Commission is just one of Clifton’s accomplishments from the past two years. He also mentioned that City Council meetings have become more accessible to the general public, an issue he was passionate about.

“We now have four meetings a month [and] the longest meeting should not go past 10:00 [p.m.],” Clifton said. “That was something I was really impassioned about, because even if a meeting goes until 11:00 [p.m.], there are a lot of people that want to attend, want to voice their opinions, and so forth, but when you get up past 10:00 [p.m.], you’re into the hours that people would rather be home resting or sleeping to go to work the next day.”

Another accomplishment Clifton mentioned was the purchase of three electric vehicles as part of Newark’s efforts to be more environmentally friendly, something he had been interested in prior to the pandemic.

“In October 2019, Porter Nissan loaned us an all electric Nissan Leaf, and I, along with other members of the staff, had the opportunity to drive it,” Clifton said. “We were quite impressed with the range of the vehicle … it goes a pretty good distance. Anything that we would generally need in Newark, even if you’re driving to Dover, would be more than enough range. So, we purchased three electric vehicles the other night, and this will start the conversion of our fleet to electric vehicles, where it’s possible.”

Regarding the summer and coming fall, Clifton said the obvious, overarching issue facing his administration is the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly encouraging Newark residents and students to continue to wear masks and get vaccinated.

“I think the vaccinations in the City of Newark, and maybe even the greater Newark area, are going really, really well,” Clifton said. “I know Newarkers have travelled to Milford and Dover to get their vaccines. One thing [I spoke with the governor about] was getting vaccine sites, maybe an example [would be] Dickey Park at Madison Dr. and getting into the areas of Newark that maybe don’t have cars, or maybe can’t afford the gas to go to Dover or Milford … So, I’m hoping that the state is able to bring some vaccination sites into Newark, particularly for the at-risk neighborhoods.”

Clifton said there is a plan being made by City Manager Tom Coleman that would potentially lessen the emergency ordinance restrictions, depending on the COVID-19 numbers at the time.

“Tom Coleman is working on a plan that will have a matrix to it; as long as the numbers stay under a certain point, we [can] see in the next four, five, or six weeks where we can probably lessen [the restrictions] and just have the matrix there, [but] if the numbers go back up again, then the restrictions kick back in place again,” Clifton said.

The university’s intention to fully reopen in the fall could potentially affect COVID-19 numbers; however, Clifton expressed optimism about the current plan.

“I commend [the university] for really going in that direction,” Clifton said. “We need to stay [optimistic] that people are doing the right thing, the numbers are going to come down, and we can resume normal activities, and I think that’s important to give people that ray of hope, that if it’s safe to do so, that they’re going to open up again and so forth, because I know… the university … lost a lot of money … So, I think it’s really important for them to open back up, and I know that if they open back up fully, it’s going to be in a very safe environment and there will be protocols to keep everyone safe. So, I certainly endorse that.”