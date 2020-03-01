New(ark) Parking



On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the city of Newark Planning and Development Department held two public workshops concerning its new downtown parking plan. The public workshops were “drop-in,” open-house events that gave people the chance to voice their opinions on Newark’s current parking situation and also learn more about the parking plan.

The city has chosen to work alongside Kimley-Horn, a consulting firm, on designing and executing the projects within the parking plan.

One of the projects the city is working on is the construction on Main Street. Michael Fortner, the city planner, said that a primary goal for the parking plan is to increase pedestrian walk space and make Main Street more accessible for bikers. The city hopes to achieve this by building pedestrian bump-out extensions that widen the sidewalk and enhance the visibility of pedestrians for passing drivers. Additionally, there will be spaces designated for bicycle storage and new crosswalk markings.

“We want Main Street to become a more bustling, vibrant downtown environment,” Fortner said.

The city has also adopted new technology to improve parking experiences. In replacement of the standard parking meters, kiosks and a mobile app, called Passport, are being installed as methods of paying parking fees. Courtney Mulvanity, parking supervisor, said that with the Passport app, people will be able to pay their fees for parking in any lot that has a Passport zone code through their phones. The app also allows people to add more time without having to go back to their cars. Similarly, kiosks work for parking spots that are within their vicinity. If a person needs additional time, they can use any nearby kiosk to pay the additional money.

Mulvanity said that the kiosks also have taxpayer benefits. One kiosk is the same price of six meters, but it can cover up to 240 parking spaces. Overall, the cost of installing a few kiosks for every parking lot is cheaper than the cost of placing a meter at every parking spot. Since parking technology is paid for with taxes, the transition from meters to kiosks allows taxpayers to save their money.

“They really are just so much more efficient,” Mulvanity said. “Need more time? You don’t need to run back to your car since there’s a kiosk right there.”

All of the city meters on Academy Street, Courtney Street, Haines Street, New London Road, Lot 3 and Lot 4 will be replaced with kiosks within the next few months.

Additionally, in order to make more public parking space, the city continually buys or rents unused space from businesses or other private entities. Fortner said that oftentimes, private parking lots, such as ones owned by banks or churches, are not utilized during certain days or hours. The city rents the space during those times for more public parking. In fact, 80 new parking spaces are available in the new Municipal Lot 7, which used to be the parking lot for Simon Eye Associates.

Michael Connor, a Kimley-Horn consultant, said that all of the new changes to Newark’s parking were decided by taking into consideration public input. Through surveys and community planning activities, the city gauged the opinion of local residents and other community members. Then, they created the new parking plan to address any complaints.

“Public input is the most important factor,” Connor said. “And we’re always looking to hear back from more people.”