Newark Police investigate racist graffiti at off-campus apartments

Kevin Travers/THE REVIEW

Newark Police are investigating racist graffiti discovered at an off-campus apartment.

BY

Managing News Editor

A university student called Newark Police after discovering a racial slur written on the garage door at her off-campus apartment on South Chapel Street on Nov. 12. The message, which included the N-word, appeared to have been written sometime overnight.

While canvassing the area, Newark Police found a similar message written on the window of a second residence. It is unknown if this incident involves a university student.

University President Dennis Assanis and Fatimah Conley, vice president of institutional equity and chief diversity officer, released a statement on the incident that evening via email.

“Speaking personally and on behalf of the entire University of Delaware, we are all angry that a member of our community has been the target of such an abhorrent incident,” Assanis and Conley wrote. “This expression of hate is contrary to the University’s values, and we have and will continue to speak out against prejudice and discrimination in our society.”

According to Assanis and Conley, the university is currently working with the student and her family to support them in the wake of this incident.

“Our ongoing work as a community to address equity, racism and social justice will rely on steps we take together to combat such intolerable actions,” Assanis and Conley wrote.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Newark Police Officer Ryan Parker at 302-366-7100, ext. 3586 or email him at rparker@newark.de.us.