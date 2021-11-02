Newark’s new neighbor: The invasive spotted lanternfly

Patrick LaPorte/THE REVIEW

At the Allen Biotechnology Laboratory, the world-class United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) licensed lab on the university’s south campus, entomology graduate student Tyler Hagerty carefully manages a few small vials full of tiny Asian wasps. The wasps, Anastatus orientalis, are a species of parasitic wasp native to China that Hagerty studies as a potential biocontrol solution to the recent infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly on the east coast.

Hagerty hopes that, if released, these wasps will attack spotted lanternfly egg masses without disrupting the rest of the ecosystem.

“I research native species that are similar to spotted lanternfly, so their eggs and nymphs can be exposed to these control agents to make sure that [the wasps] don’t attack [native insects],” Hagerty said. “And then I also work with the control agent, the wasps, to see different ways in which they might focus in or hone in on native species.”

Hagerty explained that in his research, the Asian wasps are put in vials with filter paper that other species, such as the spotted lanternfly, had walked on. He then observes the behaviors of the wasps to see if they will hunt for the other bug.

“We have a camera that tracks their movements, and we are able to kind of quantify whether or not the wasp is hunting for something on that filter paper,” Hagerty said.

The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect originating from China, is now found in eleven states along the east coast. These insects can cause colossal damage to more than 70 species of plants, some of which are important agricultural staples, such as apples, peaches and walnuts.

One of the hardest-hit crops by the spotted lanternfly is grapes.

“They’ll infest so heavily that you won’t be able to see the branches or the vines anymore, and then the vines are so depleted that they’re not photosynthetically able to come out of an overwintering period,” Hagerty said. “And then vineyards end up with a dead vineyard.”

Spotted lanternflies have piercing, strawlike mouthparts that tap into the phloem of trees and other plants and suck out the nutrients the plant needs to survive. This feeding causes stress on the plants and can lead to death.

However, the feeding alone does not normally kill the plant. After the spotted lanternfly feeds, they secrete a sugary liquid called honeydew. This sweet substance attracts other insects to the plant as well as a species of fungus called sooty mold. Sooty mold feeds on the honeydew, and its mycelium quickly envelops the leaves of the plant in what looks like a layer of ash. The mold blocks sunlight from entering the leaves, halting photosynthesis in high amounts.

The sooty mold does not just grow on leaves, however. When infestations are high enough, honeydew from spotted lanternflies can drip down onto the ground below, leading to sidewalks, patios, cars, or anything else underneath an infested tree to be covered in a layer of black fungus. The mold does not cause any adverse health effects to humans.

While spotted lanternflies cause agricultural stress, they can also be a nuisance to the average person.

“They’re in the way, they’re flying around, they’re not good at it so they land on you, they land on buildings, all that kind of stuff,” Hagerty said.

Caitlin Fiore, a sophomore Environmental Science major and a member of the marching band, is often distracted by spotted lanternflies while she is trying to perform.

“Spotted lanternflies annoy me so much because they have no concept of personal space,” Fiore said. “They are constantly flying on me and getting in my face.”

Many students at the university have been intentionally stepping on the insects to control their numbers. This leads to the squished bodies of spotted lanternflies covering walkways. Fiore and her bandmates hold competitions during band camp to see how many each person can squish.

Fiore, who has proudly “squished about nine or ten” during her practices, said the remains of spotted lanternflies are “not the prettiest of sights.” The guts and bodies of the insects cover the sidewalks and roads where they practice.

“It’s really gross,” Fiore said. “It is a symbol of hard-won combat, but it is unfortunate that I have to look at them every day.”

When spotted lanternflies arrived in Pennsylvania in 2014, the Tree of Heaven, another invasive species from Asia, made them feel right at home. The tree was intentionally brought to the United States in the 1700s because it grew quickly and provided a lot of shade. What horticulturists did not know at the time was that it would soon grow to overtake native forests. The Tree of Heaven is now found all over the continental United States.

The tree reproduces quickly, has no native diseases or predators and even releases chemicals in the soil that kill the surrounding plants. Even when it is chopped down, the tree can regrow from the stump within a few years.

According to Hagerty, this makes controlling the Tree of Heaven “an almost impossible task.” The spotted lanternfly prefers the Tree of Heaven as a place to feed and to lay its eggs, which contributes to the insect’s rapid overtaking of the east coast.

“In the simplest terms, it is helping them a bunch,” Hagerty said. “When they can find the Tree of Heaven, their survivorship and their fitness is increased.”

Dr. Debbie Delaney, an expert entomology professor at the university, knows firsthand how the Tree of Heaven can make an impact. She recalled walking around her elderly father’s property two years ago when the spotted lanternfly was first arriving in Delaware.

“[My father] has got a lot of trees on his property, and we were walking around, and he had a Tree of Heaven. We walked up and … his eyes just bulged out of his head because it was really bad,” Delaney said. “You know, when you have a Tree of Heaven, they’re just ridiculous. It was the first time that I could see him understand what a true pest outbreak is.”

In 2014, when the first spotted lanternfly arrived in Pennsylvania, the species spread to nearby states by hitchhiking with humans. The insects can crawl onto the underside of cars and trucks, sneak into the backseat, or even lay their eggs on cargo or on the underside of cars. The Tree of Heaven prefers to grow along the edges of forests, which means that it is commonly found along roadways. When the spotted lanternflies jump off of a truck or a car, they can almost always find their host tree, giving them a major advantage.

“I’ve seen them crawl onto truck beds [at a gas station] and just kind of swarm a whole area, cover a bunch of cars, and those cars are going to leave the gas station,” Hagerty said. “We were right next to one of the main Pennsylvania highways. So, you imagine a bunch of them are going to get on the highway, and then they’re just going to go. And then the spotted lanternfly is just going to go with them.”

While scientists and researchers work to control this invasive species, citizens are also encouraged to do their part to contain the spotted lanternfly. Hagerty recommends students squish spotted lanternflies when they see them, but also to keep an eye out for egg masses.

“Stomping on the adults and the nymphs is one thing, but if you can really destroy egg masses that are fresh, you’re taking out loads more in terms of numbers, so it is always a good idea to keep an eye out for any masses and squash them when you can find them,” Hagerty said.

The USDA is recommending that citizens take action in preventing the spread of lanternflies by not moving firewood out of state, checking large vehicles such as RVs for egg masses and to check hiking and camping equipment for any hitchhikers before moving into a new area. They also recommend destroying the Tree of Heaven whenever possible to slow the insect from spreading further.

“I believe that students can and have made an impact on controlling the lanternflies,” Fiore said. “Even killing one bug can make a difference. I think everyone should keep that in mind.”