Nine reasons you deserve the Black Friday half-off 55-inch smart TV more than Karen

JENNIFER WEST/THE REVIEW

An unsuspecting crowd of people who clearly don’t deserve this Smart TV bargain.

BY

Senior Reporter

It’s finally Black Friday, and you’ve been waiting outside of Target for the past six hours. You did your due diligence, checked each sale ad and selected the perfect TV for your den. But your neighbor Karen has her eyes set on the exact same one, as usual. Here are nine things to tell yourself in line that will hype you up and prove you deserve that flat screen more than Karen.

1. Karen is three spots back in line

Karen has been trying to talk to you all night, probably to cut in line with you. If she’s not going to take Black Friday seriously, she deserves to stay back there in line, and she certainly deserves a worse deal on a TV.

2. You have a bigger hosting space

Everyone knows that your living area is much bigger than Karen’s. She shouldn’t be allowed to get a 55-inch TV if she doesn’t have the space to provide for everyone who will be able to view it.

3. Cindy just got a new one and you NEED to upstage her

Karen has lived such a cushy life and has probably never had to compete with other neighbors. This is YOUR time to shine, and Karen will NOT come between you and your bitter rivalry with Cindy.

4. This TV is slightly better than your sister Kimberly’s TV

Kimberly has always been the favorite, and the spotlight is still on her since she got married last summer. If she’s going to be the first sibling that provides grandkids then YOU have to be the one with the better entertainment center.

5. You’ve practiced your shoulder jabs

Karen is weak and probably hasn’t even practiced maneuvering Black Friday crowds like you have. If she can’t put up a fight, does she even deserve the TV?

6. With the Target card, you’ll save five percent

Obviously you’ve checked the Cartwheel app for deals, but nothing beats those sweet bonus rewards from your Target card, something Karen doesn’t even have.

7. Karen has a Roku

Why would Karen even need a smart TV? Does she understand the function of the Roku that her new boyfriend bought her?

8. Karen probably doesn’t know what a smart TV is

In all honesty, Karen isn’t even that bright. She has smart TV functions but still wants your glory. She doesn’t deserve the power of single-device Netflix streaming plus voice command and built-in internet options.

9. It fits on your wall perfectly

You measured the space on your wall and on Karen’s wall, and there is a perfect 55-inch spot on your wall, but Karen may only realistically have room for a 50-inch.

Now that you’re ready to take on the crowds, you can fight for what is rightfully yours. Don’t let Karen win again. Not this time.