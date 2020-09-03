No club sports presents major impacts for students



THE REVIEW

REVIEW

Delaware Rugby is just one of many club sports to miss out on a Fall season due to the spread of COVID-19.

Not being able to play the sport you love can be extremely disappointing for athletes. The coronavirus has canceled many things including club sports for the fall at the university.

This has hurt many students on campus including senior rugby captain Luke Persanis.

Not only was the sport that players love postponed, but a whole social aspect was cut off due to this. Persanis and the team were very upset about the upcoming season, but are optimistic that the spring season will occur.

Persanis was named to the USA Rugby College All-American list and has been a captain for the Blue Hens rugby team since the end of his freshman year.

Persanis and the team suspected that the season was going to be canceled.

“We all saw it coming, all other high-level programs were cancelling.” Persanis said.

Persanis was excited to piggyback off last fall’s season and “welcome” some new members of their rugby division.

Even though the upcoming season was canceled, Persanis still wants to keep the momentum going and players in the right mindset.

“[The most difficult thing is] keeping everyone focused when there is no reward at the end. When you play for a game on a weekend that’s your reward,” Persanis said. “It’s tough for guys to work hard when there is no tangible, seeable reward.”

Persanis plans to have small workouts with his team while still complying with university guidelines.

“Having these workouts can help keep the players focused on the season,” Persansis said.

The season being canceled has affected the social aspect immensely.

“It’s definitely gonna be an adjustment for the freshman, it’s intimidating because they don’t know anyone,” Persanis said. “Usually before the season starts, we have a training camp that helps them get normalized with campus and a better feel of everyone and now we don’t have that.”

There is a major adjustment for the whole rugby team. Usually, their schedules are packed with lifts, workouts and practices everyday. Now, they have to try to replace that with alternative ideas. Some of this includes watching rugby film, talking with other teammates and coaches.

“We can try to implement things such as guys doing workouts and sending their scores in to see where they can improve upon most in the offseason,” Persanis said.

Persanis is optimistic about having a Spring season because of how long of a period they have to wait until the season begins.

“I am optimistic, I think what is good about UD is if their plan is to end by Thanksgiving, and they don’t want us back until February and that is a long period of time,” Persanis said. “Hopefully by the time the season starts theoretically in March things start to feel normal.”

The cancellation of the rugby season comes with a hard blow to the University of Delaware community. Many adjustments are going to have to be made in order for the season to continue in the spring.