“No malarkey”: The Review visits the Biden campaign’s island in Animal Crossing

Joe Biden's campaign has an island of their own in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Is it five-star worthy? We investigate.



An American flag on Biden’s Island created out of red, white and blue roses.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a life simulation video game with animated animals, was released for the Nintendo Switch May 20th of this year.

Since the pandemic, it has been wildly popular amongst children and young adults. It is currently the second best selling game for the Nintendo Switch. People everywhere are making their own islands, including Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. The Review’s own Eric Munson went on a visit to Biden’s extensive island with his character Luna.

Upon entering the island, named Biden HQ, the player notices a large area right in the main area complete with voting booths and a design encouraging people to vote. It is a polling place, appropriately colored with patriotic colors.

The polling place has a large design on the floor with a voting plan checklist from IWillVote.com. The checklist asks:

1. In-person or by mail?

2. Where are you voting?

3. How are you getting there?



The “polling place” on Biden’s island.

At some point, the player will run into a gray-haired man wearing a suit and aviator glasses. This character is supposed to be a likeness of Biden, but with the limitations of player customization in New Horizons, so it’s not quite a perfect match.

If the player talks to Biden, he’ll shout “No malarkey!” which is one of his campaign slogans alongside “Build Back Better” and “Our Best Days Still Lie Ahead.”

Biden tells character Luna his slogan.

All of the residents of the island have “Team Joe” and “Biden-Harris” yard signs in front of their homes. The campaign even went so far as to include the character, Apollo, an eagle villager with the same coloration as a bald eagle.

The island even has a campaign headquarters inside “Biden’s” house in the middle of the map. The sign outside of the houses reads “Field Office.”

Just like a real campaign headquarters, the main room is cluttered with papers, documents and cardboard boxes. The main room is a labyrinth due to the assorted garbage and chairs strewn across the room. The back room is blocked off by a whiteboard, so that area is completely off-limits to visitors.

The other rooms are noticeably cleaner with one containing a set of turntables that constantly plays in-game music. The other is an office filled with computers and telephones.

The second floor is designed to look like an office study complete with bookcases and a dark wooden desk, resembling mahogany. The basement is filled with several model train sets and toy trolleys.

A look into the main room of Biden’s headquarters.

The island has an impressive layout and is very well organized. It has the feel of an actual town, especially with the designs of a road and telephone poles lining the main roads. The minimap for the town actually has “Joe” printed on the ground in capital letters in the bottom right hand corner.

However, due to not being able to use exploration tools, almost half of the island is inaccessible to visitors, including the large “Joe.” Nonetheless, from the highest levels the player can look over the fencing and see dog houses, roads and toy trucks, giving it the essence of a bigger town.

A lot of effort clearly went into “Biden island,” and the campaign took the time to market to younger audiences. Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives people a way to “escape” and connect with others during the ongoing pandemic.

Nintendo has capitalized upon the fact that everybody is stuck indoors due to the pandemic, and smartly so. The Biden campaign has definitely taken note of it.

Biden HQ is an interesting contribution that adds to the absurdity of the upcoming 2020 election, especially how divided the country is on the pandemic and wearing masks. While the island is charming, its effectiveness in swaying undecided voters remains to be seen. One could argue that Biden’s campaign managers would be better off doing more productive tasks rather than spending their time in a virtual world.

However, I was pleasantly surprised with the concept as I did not expect a high-profile politician like Biden to play Animal Crossing as a form of political marketing.

Donald Trump’s campaign has no plans to create its own island in New Horizons, as reported by CNN.

“The Trump campaign will continue to spend its resources campaigning in the real world with real Americans,” Samantha Zager, the Trump campaign’s deputy national press secretary tells CNN.

Anybody wishing to visit the island should sleep in a bed in their house and enter the following dream address: DA-7286-5710-7478.

Players can also text “AC” to 30330 or Scan QR codes off the campaign website to receive customs designs and outfits for their own islands, including the yard signs mentioned earlier.

Staff Reporter Catherine Hogan contributed reporting to this story.