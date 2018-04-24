Now Hear This UD! encourages students to speak on the causes they are passionate about

Bianca Thiruchittampalam/THE REVIEW

Kenyon Harris-Miller took home two awards for his speech on media representation: the fan favorite award and the first prize.

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., five students gathered in front of an audience seated in Smith Hall to take part in an activity that is frightening to many: public speaking.

“Public speaking is intimidating for students and society,” communications professor Christopher Volker, who oversaw Wednesday’s Now Hear This UD! Event, says. “It’s constantly ranked within the top 10 fears and it’s hard to get people to out themselves out there.”

In spite of public speaking’s stress-inducing qualities, Now Hear This UD!’s five contestants got up in front of an audience of approximately 50 students, faculty and a panel of judges, and delivered short speeches on topics that they were passionate about. This event — which the communications department has hosted for the past six years — was the product of months of hard work from Volker and his COMM 351 class, a course that prepares students to work as Oral Communications Consultants (OCC) in the Writing Center. Grace Otley, a freshman communications and French double major, was one of the many students who assisted in the development of the event.

“I came up with the designs and logos and a special campaign for social media,” Otley says. “A few other students had the same assignment, so in terms of that it was collaborative, but we each had our own part.”

While Otley found that her classmates worked well together, she noted that they often struggled to complete all of their tasks on time, calling it a “big time crunch” to host and evaluate auditions, figure out which students would host the event and publicize the event with a unique campaign. Volker notes that one of the differences between this year’s event and previous years’ was the increased role the students played in the planning process.

“This class has done really well with embracing the theme and coming up with how they want to get the message out,” Volker says. “In the past, someone in my position would be reaching out judges, contestants and social media. They’ve taken over all of that. They really excelled in embracing this challenge of trying to drum up support for the event.”

Another major change this year was the event’s theme. The department ‘Beyond Definition’ as this year’s theme, which Volker says was intended to encourage students to “[highlight] issues that are affecting our communities and go beyond one’s common perception.”

Naturally, all of Wednesday’s speakers brought passion and energy to their presentation as they discussed significant, contemporary issues. Topics included a defense of heroin clinics — where heroin addicts can do heroin in a safe environment with staff trained to ensure that they do not die of overdose — the extra tax placed on feminine hygiene products, veganism, an argument for outlets of creativity in schools and a call for more media representation of minorities. A panel of judges from various communications-related outlets and fields voted on their three favorite speeches and the first prize winner was given both a trophy and a monetary prize. Additionally, audience members could vote online for their personal favorite speech, and the speaker would receive a “fan favorite” plaque.

This year, there was unanimity between both the audience members and the panel of judges: Keynon Harris-Miller, a junior communications and psychology double major, took home the first prize and the fan favorite award for his speech on media representation. Harris-Miller, used movies such as “Black Panther” to illustrate the importance of media representation of people of color, women and other groups that typically do not see themselves portrayed in films.

“I’m very passionate about diversity and allowing people to understand the narrative that I’ve been through,” Harris-Miller says. “One thing I’ve noticed is that there are not a lot of movies that look like how I live. I feel like the topic is so undiscussed, so I wanted to shine the limelight on things that I was passionate about.”

Through his life experiences and his work in communications and public speaking, Harris-Miller believes that having a voice — whether it is used for public speaking or another medium — is crucial for change and helping others understand what one is passionate about.

“We tell [kids] to be seen and not heard,” Harris-Miller says. “I don’t think that’s where we should go with our lives. [We] have a lot of important things to say, so why keep it all bottled up? As long as you have a voice that’s all that really matters.”