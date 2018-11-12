Adventures in Aukland: Nurturing the tree of life

JESSICA SHIH/THE REVIEW

For Jessica Shih, creating a “tree of life” out of photographs marked her growth as a person during her trip to New Zealand with the World Scholars Program.

Study Abroad Columnist

With the Auckland World Scholars nearing the conclusion of their academic journey in New Zealand, they’re now readying for their next adventure — that is, back to the United States.

But first, final room inspection must be passed.

I wasn’t exactly enthused. Evidently, the inspection meant packing and deep cleaning. But in a more emotional sense, it signaled that it was time to leave the life I have built over the semester.

And I wasn’t ready to part ways with my dorm.

Of course, it was a luxury to experience my first half of my freshman year in a singles suite-style room. But, I also take pride in my ability to transform my living space into a home by presenting a visual manifestation of my life through room decor.

Growing up, such a place had been my bedroom. Now, it’s my dorm.

Alongside my bed, there’s a white wall. Adhered at its center is a havoked collage of ticket stubs, Post-it notes, posters and even food wrappers.

However, there’s a method to the chaos, as all of these items “branch out” from the wall’s center, which depicts a photograph collection.

Coming here, the only decorations I had were photographs of my loved ones — the grainy photo booth strips of me with my classmates at homecomings throughout high school, the slightly better-quality candids with those same people at senior prom and even a wallet-sized senior year portrait of my best friend.

But this isn’t some metaphor of me clinging onto the past.

Sure, they’ll always be nostalgic visuals. But that was high school; like everyone in those photos, they’ve since graduated and diverged from the one-track high school mindset by pursuing their next life milestone, whatever that may be.

And for me, that was becoming a college student and studying abroad at the University of Auckland in New Zealand for my first semester of freshman year.

With the photos’ central placement, I wanted a visualization of my own tree of life. By nurturing it with new memories made with my fellow World Scholars, these photos also preserved my past as a reminder to not forget my roots — namely, my core sense of self.

The ticket stubs are the only evidence of the Friday nights spent with groupmates at the local cinema, catching up on the latest flicks — besides our raves late into those evenings after the film’s showing, that is.

The Post-it notes are the sentiments from my groupmates, bearing song recommendations, inspirational quotes and my favorite, “Vending machine. Back soon,” that was placed on my forehead one night when I decided to nap during a hangout in a groupmate’s dorm, and woke up to everyone gone.

The posters portray the creativity and innovation I see not only within myself, but also in others. Take, for instance, the “Don’t litter, protect the critters” slogan I devised for my marine debris lab report’s environmental campaign. Or take the Morse code reference sheet a groupmate made me as an alternative communication method, performed by knocking or hand-slapping out letters on each other’s doors or walls between our dorms.

And the food wrappers, well they’re remnants of those many much-needed, well-enjoyed late-night snacks.

It’s three days to departure as I’m writing this column. Walls bare, belongings packed and room inspection passed, I just want to put everything back as it was to make myself feel at home again.

But when I begin my next adventure, move in somewhere else and recreate my tree-of-life visual on another blank wall alongside another bed, its center will capture my time here as another milestone accomplished, and its memorialization — yet also celebration — will make my living space my home once more.