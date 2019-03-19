Nutrition is the mission for Allison Karpyn

Courtesy of Allison Karpyn/THE REVIEW

Dr. Allison Karpyn’s new book, “Food and Public Health: A Practical Introduction,” explores the complexities of eating healthy in a school setting.

BY

Staff Reporter

It’s no secret that many undergraduate students in the U.S. have notoriously bad diets. Allison Karpyn, the associate director at the Center for Research in Education and Social Policy, weighed in on the root cause of this issue this week during an interview with The Review.

An expert in this field, Karpyn earned a bachelor’s degree in public health at Johns Hopkins University in 1998, and Ph.D. in policy research, evaluation and measurement at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003. On Feb. 13, in Morris Library, Karpyn spoke at length about the food industry and her book, “Food and Public Health: A Practical Introduction.”

The cover art of her book features a block of ramen noodles — a cheap and easy snack found in abundance on any college campus. The ramen represents “a critical nexus for public health,” Karpyn says. This dilemma is the struggle of eating cheap and easy food versus maintaining a healthy diet, which requires significant effort and expense.

Diet is not all choice, however — nutrition can be very situational. According to Karpyn, obesity is one part of a complex system.

Eating habits can be heavily influenced by school lunches, physical-education classes and social inequity. Karpyn stressed that these habits — good or bad — are formed during childhood. She believes that it is imperative for parents to make the right decisions for their children on a consistent basis. This includes paying close attention to what children are exposed to on the internet, among other things.

Karpyn’s said that kids aged 2 to 11 see approximately 25,600 TV ads per year with an overwhelming portion of fast-food ads. These ads account for about one-third of the food industry’s annual spending, and, at times, the infusion of advertising and media become one and the same.

As an example, Karpyn pulled up a YouTube video with hundreds of thousands of views of a man named Garrett Watts creating a wall of Doritos.

Karpyn strongly encourages Blue Hens to stick to the dining halls and keep their diets as consistent as possible.

“Student patterns are non-consistent, and the weekend diet can be a lot different from the week,” Karpyn says.

She also warned of the dangers of habitually dining at restaurants, where the food is typically overloaded with salt and sugar.

Education is one of the greatest tools in fighting obesity, and the university’s campus will be a crucial battlefield in this fight. Making the right decisions on a daily basis, setting a good example for younger generations and being conscious of dangerous advertisements are just a few steps that we can all take to lead healthier lives.