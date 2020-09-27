Oatly: She’s canceled

Ashton Dedona/THE REVIEW

Oatly, the beloved oat milk brand, has recently come under fire for some questionable environmental choices.

Nondairy milk can be found in almost every coffee shop, grocery store or restaurant you can think of. However, 2020 has recently experienced more tragic news. Oatly, a beloved milk brand alternative, has wreaked havoc on the nondairy milk drinkers with a shocking and disappointing scandal.

Typically, as a person trying to stay away from the dairy industry, one assumes that there is an agreement of sustainability and ethical promises made that can be kept between supplier and consumer. I for one, choose to drink nondairy milk because it takes significantly less environmental toll due to lower proportions of water and carbon dioxide

Recently, Oatly has received a $200 million investment from Blackstone Growth. Blackstone Growth is actively contributing to the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest. Not only has this deforestation negatively affected the animals who inhabit it, but the 20% of the world’s oxygen supply that comes from the forest. Now, this doesn’t seem like a very sustainable move on Oatly’s behalf.

Claiming to be environmentally friendly is a greenwashing tactic used by companies to try to sell products that aren’t actually created ethically.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Dr. Adrian Camilleri, a psychologist at the University of Technology, Sydney, explains that “The greenhouse gas emissions from milk are about 30 times higher than what people estimate … I suspect that most consumers underestimate the greenhouse gas emissions saved by switching from dairy milk to plant-based milk such as soy milk.”

Despite Oatly preaching that it has the environment’s interest at heart — even mentioning on their website that “we strive to produce the most sustainable, responsible products on the market and are continually looking for better ways to make our products even better” — it begs the question does the lack of greenhouse gas emissions from the dairy industry cancel out the increasing deforestation in the Amazon rainforest?

I don’t think so.

As consumers, we must stay educated and aware about what companies are actually doing behind the packaging. Companies can not get away with tricking shoppers into thinking that a certain product is good for the world when in reality they are the ones helping destroy it.

Even though Oatly is, I regrettably say, delicious, there are plenty of alternative oat milks that do not have such a harmful effect on the environment. My top brands include Chobani, Planet Oat, Elmhurst and Pacifica Farms. If you really want to go 100% green, there are even ways to make your own oat milk from scratch (which I soon will attempt).

I encourage you to research brands that you believe to be environmentally friendly and fact check that they actually are.