Offensive output helping women’s basketball in early parts of 2020 season

Freshman Tyi Skinner is one of four Blue Hens who is averaging 10 or more points per game for Delaware.

Entering this year, Delaware women’s basketball had not beaten a Power Five opponent since the 2013 season, let alone an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponent and Big East opponent. The last time Delaware did that came back in 2012.

Through the first four games of the 2020 season, however, the Blue Hens have now accomplished both, knocking off the ACC’s Pittsburgh and the Big East’s St. John’s in back-to-back matchups.

Even despite the team’s most recent loss at the hands of George Washington, there has still been a lot of promise and potential as Delaware heads into its first two conference games against Charleston on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.

The fast start to the team’s season is reflected in largely what the team has been able to do on the offensive end of the floor. Through four games the Blue Hens are averaging 86.3 points per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field, which is second in the CAA only behind Towson.

Delaware’s offense is focused around playing fast and pushing the ball with pace up the court. Head Coach Natasha Adair believes that being able to play fast-paced basketball starts at practice with high intensity drills and conditioning that eventually leads to being able to play fast.

“Once you have it that way that’s just the mindset,” Adair said. “Daily it’s 70-plus points per game, and that’s something we communicate.”

Adair and her staff also try to emphasize aspects such as scoring 15-plus points in transition, getting multiple possessions throughout games and taking shots when the look is there.

“We tell them we want multiple possessions in a game; we’re not afraid if we score early in the shot clock, but it has to be the shot that we practice” Adair said. “Everything we do is something we practice, but also it’s the mindset of the team.”

In the early parts of the season, Delaware has been able to get different looks for a variety of different players, which in turn has helped the offensive production. In its first four games of the season, Delaware has had at least two players finish with double digit point totals.

Leading the charge offensively has been junior Jasmine Dickey who through the first four games is making an early case for CAA Player of the Year. Dickey currently leads the conference in scoring with 26.3 points per game as well as steals, with 3.3.

Dickey was named CAA Player of the Week after her 31 point performance against St. John’s. She is one of four Blue Hens including Paris McBride, Ty Battle and Tyi Skinner who are averaging 10-plus points per game.

The ability to get Battle on the court has been one of the many, major upsides to Delaware’s successful start. Battle is currently the only player in the conference averaging a double-double with 12.3 points with 10.5 rebounds per contest. The Indiana State transfer also leads the CAA in rebounds.

The addition of Battle to the rotation is something that Coach Adair has long awaited, after she sat out last season due to NCAA transfer guidelines.

“She’s an effective forward and so we put her in situations where we’re going to create the mismatch, where we’re going to expose that big who can’t really guard the perimeter,” Coach Adair said. “She’s just consistent for us.”

At the guard spot, Delaware’s guard play has been highlighted by the performances of both Paris McBride and Tyi Skinner.

Against Pitt, McBride put up a career-high 29 points and on the season, McBride is averaging 10.8 points to go along with four assists.

The play of the third-year point guard comes as she took on the reigns of starting point guard duties with the departure of Abby Gonzales. According to McBride while playing alongside Gonzales she learned from Gonzales both aspects of her game as well as her leadership.

“Being behind Abby, all she did was lead me and show me how to be a leader and show me how to be the point guard that I’m going to be, so like she was a great example,” McBride said. “So now I’m just trying to be that for Tyi Skinner.”

Coach Adair describes Paris as a “student of the game” and touched on Paris’ offseason as she was both in the gym and in the film room studying film from previous seasons. According to Adair, McBride is also working with her position coach, Sarah Jenkins, to analyze her performances.

“They’re attached at the hip,” Adair said. “They breakdown pretty much every game on best decision or where could that ball have gone in making sure you’re putting your teammates in the right place to score.”

In her role coming off the bench, the aforementioned Skinner is averaging 12 points and provided valuable minutes for Delaware’s high scoring offense. The freshman from Washington D.C. has scored double-digit points against Salem and St. John’s.

For Skinner, she described how the team’s practices have helped her be prepared come the start of a game.

“In practice, there is a lot of competitiveness; we go up and down [the court],” Skinner said. “We try and get better each and every day, so when I come to the game I am fully prepared, so everything I do in a game is nothing new, I always do it in practice.”

The play of Skinner coming off the bench highlights the overall depth of a team that currently has nine players averaging 16 or more minutes per game.

Brynn Wade and Lizzie Oleary have played valuable minutes for the Blue Hens in the paint. Wade is currently averaging 5.3 rebounds, while Oleary is averaging five rebounds and 7.5 points.

Coach Adair thinks the depth she has with Wade, Oleary, Skinner and Johnson is something that will help as conference play starts with most of the team’s games scheduled on back-to-back days.

“You’re really going to see our depth coming into conference play on Saturdays and Sundays,” Coach Adair said.

Delaware currently sits atop the CAA standings with a record of 3-1. Once conference play begins, the overall conference record of each team determines the positioning of each team in the standings.

In conference play last season, Delaware finished with an 8-10 record, but managed a top six seed heading into the CAA tournament and clinched a first round bye. Delaware’s last winning record in conference play came in the 2018-2019 season, when Delaware finished 11-7.