Oh, The Places You’ll … Zoom?

As seniors find themselves spending their days in front of their laptops, the exciting plans that once laid ahead are now met with confusion and uncertainty.

Purchasing graduation gowns, setting up pictures and receiving acceptance letters to graduate schools — that’s how last year’s juniors might describe what they thought their senior years would look like. Now, as seniors find themselves spending their days in front of their laptops, the exciting plans that once laid ahead are now met with confusion and uncertainty.

Many universities found themselves going completely virtual in mid-March of 2020, with the university continuing with virtual learning throughout the fall semester as well. While not every school has announced what the spring semester will hold, many students have begun to assume that it may remain online. That begins to beg the question of what may happen with graduate schools in the fall?

Michelle Martin, assistant director of the Social Enrichment Center, has been pushing for schooling as an advisor to many students at this time.

“We need to keep the momentum of school going, especially at this time,” Martin said. “Most of the time, students who go straight into a job find themselves less likely to continue schooling in the future.”

As students have been asking for her help, she said she thinks this is the time that graduate school can be the best option for prospective students. In her eyes, the ease of having everything online might be a better balance for those who are questioning graduate school.

Further, she believes that many jobs might be looking for more education post-pandemic, which might put those who are in graduate school at an advantage. While she said she knows this is a tough time for most students, she grasped at what could be the least likely source of ease at this time.

“With most students already doing virtual learning, graduate school might be an easier transition, which is what everyone should be aiming for right now,” Martin said.

However, not everyone is following this particular path.

Melinda MacArthur, a senior communications major, believes that virtual learning helped her realize a new plan for her future, although not right away.

MacArthur had planned on working immediately after graduation to start paying off her student loans. When the pandemic hit, her plans started to change.

“The announcement of school’s online plans didn’t sway me one way or the other, but lockdown lent me time to reconsider going to graduate school for my master’s at some point after graduating,” MacArthur said.

While she understands why classes have to be online, she said she doesn’t enjoy it. She found herself more stressed due to the struggle of making connections with professors online. However, she was able to find guidance from two of her professors.

“Both have helped me tremendously in figuring out what I want to do after graduating, my strengths, weaknesses, providing resume help and offering opportunities for me to grow my resume,” MacArthur said. “In addition to that, I went to the career fair that UD had a week ago, and that really helped me gain a clearer idea of what I specifically want to do after graduation. Many of my professors encouraged going to it, and one even spoke about how the career fair here helped her get her first job immediately after college.”

Still, not every senior was as confused as others. Tatiana Salermo, a senior media communications major, had mixed emotions about post-graduation life prior to the coronavirus, but said she finally felt clarity afterwards.

“I was planning to take a gap year to work in PR, or even at a restaurant, before contemplating furthering my education,” Salermo said. “But because of COVID, I will not be taking a gap year and instead continuing my education immediately.”

While virtual learning has been difficult for some students, Salermo believes that it has actually pushed her into continuing school.

“It’s appealing to be able to go to school from anywhere, or even home,” Salermo said. “This would allow me to save money.”

While she acknowledges there are issues surrounding virtual learning, such as studying online, she feels there are also benefits.

“Studying online is definitely difficult,” Salermo said. “I’m taking an online prep course to prepare for the LSAT [Law School Admission Test], and it would be more beneficial if it was in person. I think that virtual learning made me less stressed about preparing for this exam because my time is more flexible with online courses.”

In an article for ABC10, author Ja’Nel Johnson said, “Going back to school during an economic downturn is a common trend.” She noted that the U.S. Census Bureau reported that student enrollment in postsecondary enrollment increased by around three million students during the recession.

A lot of this push comes from the boosted grades of many students, which may help their chances of getting accepted to their dream graduate schools. Many schools, including the university, passed a resolution to use a modified pass/no credit option for undergraduate student classes. This option prevents certain grades from impacting the student’s GPA.

Both MacArthur and Salermo did not get the advantage of using this new feature, as the classes they were taking were considered prerequisites for graduate schools, which require a letter grade.

MacArthur does believe that there were some benefits to this lockdown that many seniors may have not even realized. She realized that this was a good time for her to evaluate what she really wanted to do and not what could be pushed onto students.

“What I was planning on doing after graduation has changed tremendously in just six months, and I’m very grateful for the extra time to really sit down and learn about myself,” MacArthur said. “Although my plans after graduation are still not 100% set in stone, I feel much more prepared to graduate than I did before COVID hit.”