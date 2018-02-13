On deck: The Setlist



The Setlist, a new RSO on campus, provides the student body with a new forum for music entertainment.

Growing up, Alina Serbina was surrounded by friends and family in the music industry and spent her time attending concerts in New York City. At the university, she found an outlet for her passion for music as the editor for The Setlist, a new Registered Student Organization (RSO) focused on publishing music entertainment journalism.

Serbina, a junior marketing major, says that the club hopes to provide coverage on all genres and aspects of music entertainment. The publication is web-based so that students can easily access and interact with everything from album reviews to artist interviews to lighthearted quizzes.

The Setlist is the brainchild of Randi Antenberg, a junior media communications major and the RSO’s current president, who wanted to establish a niche type of entertainment publication that creates fun, short pieces that will engage the music-loving community on campus.

Antenberg first reached out to members of The Misfits, another music-oriented RSO, to see if anyone was interested in the idea. She received a lot of positive feedback from the group, and, within a few weeks, she had enough people to form an official executive board.

“I am hoping that a plethora of creative people will join,” Antenberg says. “Like how Buzzfeed is so diverse and they have so many different types of things that they post in a day. I want The Setlist to have that diversity.”

So far, the club has a blog-style website, a Twitter account and a Spotify account that will be used to create playlists filled with a selection of the staff’s current favorite tracks. Dana Behling, a senior media communications major, is the club’s media manager and has been working over the past few weeks to develop the original idea into a distinct brand as an RSO.

“My idea was to kind of model off of Buzzfeed originally,” Behling says. “But I wanted to kind of change the tone of it to be a little more downplayed and kind of sarcastic — kind of like your cool beatnik friend from high school.”

The hardest part of getting the club established is getting people to care, Behling says. There is a stigma that RSOs will require an intense time commitment, but The Setlist hopes to be more laid back so that members will enjoy creating content that they are passionate about.

“I want to make sure everyone that currently gets involved is happy with what they are writing and what they are producing for the blog and feeling like they’re getting something out of it too,” Serbina says.

The executive board is also working to create a valuable experience by connecting writers with opportunities to attend shows and interview the band members. They hope to create a space where anyone with any music taste, from broadway rock, to rap, to pop-punk, has a voice and is represented.

“Yeah, we are kind of the outcast crowd of UD as far as the music scene goes, and we embrace that, but at the same time we want everyone to feel welcome,” says Behling. “There is a place for everyone with us.”