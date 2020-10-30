Open Letter to the University of Delaware Board of Trustees

Few members of the university community, and especially those vulnerable to “personnel reduction,” have free homes in which to live, unlike the president who is now faced with making difficult ethical decisions.



President Dennis Assanis’s letter dated Sept. 24 sent a message that if more sacrifices are not made, layoffs and cuts to benefits and salaries are inevitable. While refusing to share financial data to demonstrate the need for drastic measures, the university then cut staff salaries by 5%. Coming from the president of an institution with a $1.5 billion dollar endowment and an institution that has been less than transparent about its assets and expenditures, even to the State of Delaware that supports it, this seems tone-deaf at best in the middle of the worst pandemic in a century and the worst economic crisis in 90 years. Any discussion of sacrifices requires that the university fully share the financial data that they are using to demand sacrifices.

This pandemic has revealed inequities in our society, which existed before COVID-19 but have been significantly exacerbated by it. While millions have lost their jobs already, those at the top of the socioeconomic ladder (which, with $1.5 billion in the bank, likely includes the university) have seen their wealth increase. How many university employees have family members who have lost their jobs, are trying to facilitate online learning for their children while continuing to work full-time (meaning at least two full-time jobs) or are caring for sick family members or friends, all the while fearing they and their family members will lose their jobs and health insurance if they have not already? How many of the pandemic’s burdens have disproportionately fallen on women and people of color? The university can choose to exacerbate these inequities or use the endowment to try to buffer them.

When explaining this to my children, I told them that what the university did was akin to kicking family members out of the house because it was damaged, and we didn’t want to draw on our savings to repair their room — knowing full well that they would not be able to find other places to stay or jobs to support themselves during this crisis.

The university faces not simply financial challenges but moral and ethical ones. It is not a for-profit corporation, although it often appears to be run like one. While some members of our community may have adequate financial reserves to weather the economic crisis for a year or more, it is likely that most do not even have adequate reserves for “normal” short-term emergencies (like a majority of American households), and we are not in a “normal” emergency but the worst pandemic in a century.

Few members of the university community, and especially those vulnerable to “personnel reduction,” have free homes in which to live, unlike the president who is now faced with making difficult ethical decisions. From such a vantage point, it seems callous at best to ask people to make “sacrifices.” If senior and ex-administrators agreed to receive salaries equivalent to that of an average UD professor then that would demonstrate “good faith” efforts to meet the challenges together, and it might be more palatable for staff to accept pay cuts that jeopardize them being able to pay their mortgages or rents.

The State of Delaware, with a much smaller “endowment” has managed to pass a budget that does not include any layoffs, furloughs or benefit cuts, and in fact included raises. If the university does not draw more on its endowment during this unprecedented crisis and instead chooses to cut benefits and lay off employees, those employees and their families will likely require more benefits and services from the state. This should raise questions among legislators and taxpayers about whether the university is able to be a good financial steward of the >$100 million in tax money it receives from the state. Its reluctance to disclose how money is spent should also raise questions. Perhaps the university’s unwillingness to provide “evidence” of financial hardship indicates either less hardship than claimed, or questionable spending practices it is hiding are worth hundreds of millions.

Because of its financial resources, the university has the opportunity to provide support to employees in a time of crisis, minimize the stress and uncertainty in their lives and #ProtectTheFlock. That hashtag seems empty and disingenuous if plans include pitting unionized employees against non-unionized employees and throwing some of them on the street (which “personnel reduction” translates to in this economy).

If the university lays people off, cuts their salaries and benefits and doesn’t provide adequate funding for innovative curriculum, then arguably the institution as we know it will cease to exist, and the endowment will no longer be necessary. The moral and ethical decision is to draw on the institutional savings to support the faculty, staff and students who comprise the university, and without whom it serves no purpose.

By adding more stress to the lives of current employees and students, the university will be sacrificing current educational goals in order to preserve its $1.5 billion bank account balance. In the worst crisis in a century, this sends the message that the university cares more about its bank account than the people and community it serves. #ProtectTheEndowment might be a more apt hashtag for UD.

Dr. Melissa Melby

Professor of Anthropology University of Delaware

Dr. Melissa Melby is a professor of anthropology at the university. Her opinions are her own. She may be reached at mmelby@udel.edu.