Open minds at HAVEN’s open mic

Matthew McKee/THE REVIEW

HAVEN’s open mic encourages honesty through artistic expression.

Students gathered in Perkins West Lounge on Thursday night to showcase their talents and writing at HAVEN’s Open Mic Night.

“We are all great stories ready to be read and waiting to be read,” freshman Nana Ohemaa Asante says in the opening line of her poem.

The whole night seemed to follow this idea. The night saw a variety in the performances, going from poetry to comedy to musical acts, both covers and original pieces.

The Open Mic Night, hosted by HAVEN — the university’s largest LGBTQ+ student organization — was attended mostly by members of the community, but was open to students as well. The event encouraged an open-minded atmosphere, prompting artists to speak their truths.

The creation of this supportive and accepting space for free expression is one of the primary goals of these open mics, HAVEN board member Tay Matthews says.

The tone of these poems ranged from optimistic to emotional to political to tragic. The topics included first loves, fears, and the history of civil unrest in America. While many poets wrote their poems in advance, others tried their hand at stream-of-consciousness poetry, giving the audience a wide range of artistic experiences.

Fine arts sophomore Samantha Way shared that she often will “find muses from people I meet,” and will use her own experiences, trauma, interests as well as the people in her life to create her poetry. Way’s poetry book, “A Girl of Starlit Intention,’ is released and available for purchase on Amazon.

Matthews shared that HAVEN will try to host an open mic night at least once a semester, and according to others the attendance and reception of the show has been growing over time.

“I think we had more performers this year than we did last year,” board member Stella Castor says.

She says that as time goes on and their community grows, HAVEN should be able to expect a larger audience and, hopefully, even more talented performers and artists.

While there are not currently any dates planned this semester, both Castor and Matthews confirmed HAVEN’s intentions to hold another next fall semester.

“It’s important to give them voice,” Matthews says.