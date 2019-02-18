Opinion: A call for transformative justice

THE REVIEW

Amanada Paul makes her case.

The need for change in our current criminal-justice system is not a new concept. Prominent criminologist Howard Zehr has observed that our current justice system asks two questions: who did it, and how can we punish them? Zehr, however, advocates instead that the justice system ask these questions instead: who has been hurt, and how can we heal them?

Throughout my four years of college, I have met numerous people who have been severely impacted by the failures of the justice system. I have also seen many of my peers react to a wide array of events with helplessness or anger. As my time in college comes to an end, I want to share a helpful approach to fully address crime and positively move toward change.

Transformative justice is an approach to facilitating change that uses a broad lens to consider more than just the victims and offenders of a singular event. Instead, this holistic method works to address pervasive social norms and conditions that are at the root of crime. Rather than considering just the specific people involved, transformative justice goes beyond the event to address complex systems and structures, and includes victims, offenders, their families and their communities.

Our current justice system falls flat in various ways; it, among other things, fails to address socioeconomic factors of crime, prevent recidivism and meet the needs of victims. Many of the failures of this system stem from a refusal to acknowledge the complex factors that play a role in crime. Addressing these factors assists in strengthening the entire community, as well as preventing future crime.

The wide lens used in transformative justice helps to identify and address harmful community issues that may be a root cause of violence. In this way, transformative justice also plays a large role in preventing future crime: by addressing social and structural issues within communities, transformative justice brings society closer to real solutions and strengthened prevention techniques. This approach creates stronger and safer communities by prioritizing an awareness of local needs and the prevention of future conflict.

Transformative justice is a powerful approach that has the potential to fix gaps in a broken system. Many successful organizations, such as Generation Five and Know Your IX, have adopted transformative-justice frameworks that have been successful in addressing complex issues, such as child sexual abuse and campus sexual assault.

To be successful in addressing and preventing crime, our justice system must stop using band-aids that offer nothing more than a temporary solution. I call on the university to make impactful changes: the university needs to incorporate transformative justice in Title IX and Office of Student Conduct proceedings. In order to foster a strong and safe community, the university must stop just considering the people involved in singular assault or conduct cases, and, rather, take a step back to consider the more complex factors that impact students.

This approach could bring the entire university closer to changing harmful attitudes, ensuring the safety of students and fostering a strong community. We need to adopt a transformative-justice framework that allows us to see the entire picture, understand the context of the crime and move toward real solutions.

Amanda Paul is a senior pre-veterinary medicine and animal biosciences major at the university. She can be reached at apaul@udel.edu.