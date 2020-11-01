Opinion: Absentee ballots are too confusing, let’s vote online instead.

It seemed simple enough to fill out, but all of the little steps make it needlessly complicated.



You used a purple pen. You did not fill in the bubbles completely. You signed the inside of the ballot, but not the envelope itself.

These are just a few of the reasons that your mail-in ballot could have been rejected.

Since I am a New Jersey voter currently living on campus, my parents brought my absentee ballot with them when they visited in early October. Although this was not my first time voting, (I voted in the July primary) I was still surprised at the amount of writing and paperwork involved. Every state has a slightly different ballot, but mine had a sheet with information, the ballot and a secrecy envelope.

It seemed simple enough to fill out, but all of the little steps make it needlessly complicated. With the New Jersey ballot, there is a certificate attached to the envelope. This certificate has a perforation line, but if you actually tore along that premade perforation line, you would void your ballot. This seemed very counterintuitive to me, and I assume that many other voters would also have the same impression that the ballot should be torn at that line. After filling out my ballot, I had to seal it in a security envelope and then place it in another envelope which also had to be sealed.

There has been a large social media push towards voter education, with many posting pictures after voting or posting infographics with statistics. However, simply taking a picture of your mail-in ballot could be grounds for that ballot to be rejected. Photographing your ballot is allowed in Delaware, but it is illegal in many states such as New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

Regardless of the redundant steps, I was happy to have voted in my first general election.

Not only will there be many people voting for the first time in this election, but many people are also new to the mail-in process. The New York Times reported that of the 209.2 million total registered voters, 84.2 million requested absentee ballots. Without proper attention, these important steps will be overlooked and many votes will not be counted. We are in a heightened political climate with a close battle between candidates; therefore, every vote needs to count.

Not only are mail-in ballots susceptible to being voided, but they pose an issue for the U.S. Postal Service, which has already taken a large hit due to the pandemic and was left very understaffed. Time reported that even though Postmaster General Louis DeJoy believes that ballots will arrive on time, many postal workers are doubtful that the delivery of ballots will run smoothly. Over 550,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in the primary election, NPR reported. In comparison to the 318,728 ballots that were rejected in the 2016 general election, this is a large problem. One solution to these problems could be online voting. Having an app to download where you input your social security number or send in a picture of your license would save time, money and energy.

This has already happened in the United States. In 2018, West Virginia successfully allowed 114 overseas military personnel to vote through an app, according to the Military Times. Of course, this was for service members who were not able to vote in person because they were overseas. However, the same argument can be made for those who are worried for their health and do not want to vote in person at the polls.

There are other places around the world that successfully participate in online elections. Time reported that Estonia has been voting online since 2005 and that 176,491 people cast their votes online in the last parliamentary election.

Estonia’s way of voting allows people to cast a ballot in any election from anywhere in the world, something that would greatly benefit our servicemen and women currently serving overseas.

Although this idea is extremely appealing, researchers at MIT say that there are too many weaknesses in the application that would allow for hackers to alter votes, according to MIT News. With our current technology, it is clear that online voting is not currently possible, especially before the commencement of this election.

If there is a way to eliminate all threats of hacking the voting system, I believe that online voting would create a more fair and just way of voting.

Marisa Harczuk is staff reporter for The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at mharczuk@udel.edu.