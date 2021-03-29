Opinion: Blue Hen Re-Coop Days do not equate to a spring break

Justin O’Toole/The Review

Unfortunately, spring break is another aspect of the college experience that is lost to the pandemic.

BY

Columnist

As the semester continues and the weather gets warmer, we all await the vaccine and the normalcy we felt over a year ago. Another thing we might be waiting for is spring break. Unfortunately, spring break is another aspect of the college experience that is lost to the pandemic.

To compensate for the lost spring break, the university has provided us with two Blue Hen Re-Coop Days on March 30 and April 19. These days are meant to give students a break from everyday classes, but will two days off during different weeks have the same effect as a full week off? Having a full week off during the spring semester provides students with adequate time to take their minds off of the stress of classes and the non-stop activity many students experience.

Especially under the circumstances of the pandemic, the stress level of students is higher than usual. Zoom fatigue, the lack of socialization and the difficulties of online learning have made this semester challenging. Students are persevering more than ever. Normally around this time, they would be feeling like they are approaching a finish line with spring break. Instead, spring break has been replaced with two days off that aren’t even consecutive. Having a consecutive week of break is what every student needs to truly “re-coop”with time to see our families, friends or do nothing but relax without the stress of work and classes looming over them. Without the continuity of the days off, the true feeling of a break seems to fade.

Although we may all be feeling upset over the lack of spring break, it’s important to consider why the university is choosing to approach the semester this way. The threat of the pandemic didn’t disappear because the temperature finally reached 60 degrees. COVID-19 is still an issue we deal with every day, even with the advances in the vaccine and the continuous improvement in efforts from students and the university. We have to acknowledge that having a whole week off would increase the risk of students traveling and bringing back positive test results with them. The university has eliminated this risk by taking away spring break.

While acknowledging the potential risks that come with a spring break, we can also acknowledge the effects of not having one. The lack of a week to fully rest before the second half of the semester will negatively impact students. The second half of the semester is filled with stress about finals, assignments and setting up possible opportunities for the summer. Without a week off, students barely have any time to celebrate the end of midterms before settling into the frantic state of finals preparation. The continuation of the semester without a break will increase the stress and anxiety students use spring break to relieve. Students will have to push through these feelings without a break, on top of the added stress of classes during a pandemic.

Considering all the problems we have been dealing with since the pandemic began, thinking about solutions can be difficult. But under these circumstances, a possible solution would be to have more than two Blue Hen Re-Coop Days. Although they do not equate to a consecutive spring break, this would be an adequate substitute. Students should have more than two days off during an entire semester to take a break from the additional stress online classes add to their everyday lives. By having more than two days off, the risk of travel would still be eliminated, and students would have more opportunities to be free from the confines of staring at a computer screen for hours on end.

The pandemic has already taken so much from everyone, from students to faculty. We all are dealing with the side effects. Spring break might seem like another small thing college students have lost, but it’s the opportunity to take a break and de-stress that is truly lost.

The stress, pressure and anxiety college students deal with can have profound effects on their mental health, and it’s important that it remains a topic of conversation. With no time to relieve these feelings, the mental health of students becomes less prioritized, and it will cause negative effects. Considering mental health is already something students may be struggling with right now due to the pandemic, the lack of break time will only worsen these effects and cause damage.

Lily Williams is a columnist for The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at lillianw@udel.edu.