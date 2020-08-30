Opinion: Calling on UD students to fill poll workers’ essential role this November

​​Jacob Baumgart​/THE REVIEW

​ “It is imperative that young people step up to fill poll workers’ critical roles on November 3rd in order to protect the safety of older Americans,” Wolgast says.​

Holding elections amidst the COVID-19 public health crisis creates significant yet actionable health risks for Delaware’s poll workers, the vast majority of whom are older and are more likely than the state’s general populace to have pre-existing conditions.

In-person voting will disproportionately endanger older Delawareans’ health. In the 2018 general election, around six-in-ten U.S. poll workers (58%) were ages 61 and older, and 27% were over 70, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. This creates a dilemma for seniors who work the polls during the September 15th primary, as eight-in-ten COVID-19-related deaths have involved adults 65 and older.

It is imperative that young people step up to fill poll workers’ critical roles on November 3rd in order to protect the safety of older Americans. UD’s decision to cancel classes and close university offices on Election Day puts students in a unique position to fill many of the 4,500 vital volunteer spots the Delaware Department of Elections is reliant on for November 3rd. Invigorating student groups, RSOs and individual students across the university to take on this responsibility would alleviate the burden from older, more at-risk Delawareans to fill the essential civic duty that our democracy relies on.

In Wisconsin’s primary election alone, more than 50 positive coronavirus cases were traced to people working or voting at the polls. Experts expect this trend to continue nationwide in November’s general election. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released election guidance in June advising that states “reduce the number of voters who congregate indoors in polling locations at the same time.”

Following this guidance, the Delaware legislature passed HB 346 in July, allowing all registered Delaware voters to cast their ballots by mail in the 2020 primary and general elections without requiring an excuse. Though this emergency policy will likely decrease the number of in-person voters, election sites will continue to be a potential virus transmission space for those who choose to vote in person and the poll workers who keep these sites running.

The dangers older poll workers face this November became a personal concern of mine while living with my grandmother in the early months of statewide lockdowns. A poll worker for years, my 75-year-old grandmother, worried by the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 while working the polls, struggled to decide if she would remove herself from the state’s already short-staffed coalition of poll workers. With a lackluster number of volunteers even prior to the coronavirus pandemic, election officials will struggle this year more than ever to retain poll workers from recent elections regardless of the health risks this may pose.

Young people must sign up as poll workers immediately to relieve seniors of what could potentially be a life-and-death decision. The Delaware Department of Elections asks first-time volunteers to apply by September in order to complete brief training and finalize planning for November’s general election. To apply, just fill out this five-minute Election Officer Application and wait for your county’s election office to contact you.

We have the opportunity as young people to be part of a national movement of increased civic engagement and in doing so, to protect older people from significant health risks involved in working the polls this year. Evan Marlbrough, a 2020 graduate of Georgia State University, recently founded the Georgia Youth Poll Worker Project and is building a statewide coalition of young people registered as poll workers through outreach and activism by young people. Invigorating Delaware students to take on this civil responsibility builds a cross-state movement and shifts the volunteer base so that older, more at-risk populations are less heavily relied on as poll workers across the country.

Elections will go on. Whether or not elderly poll workers will be put at risk across Delaware this November is up to us.

Henry Wolgast is a senior majoring in English and minoring in human development & family sciences and public policy. His opinions are his own and do not represent the majority opinion of the Review’s editorial staff. He may be reached at hnrywlg@udel.edu.