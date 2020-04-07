Opinion: College students should collect stimulus checks



Haylie Walsh

If I was told even just in the beginning of the Spring 2020 semester that the whole thing could be canceled in the matter of one month due to a global pandemic, I would have laughed. I think every college student would have laughed. I don’t think anything could have prepared us for March 2020 and all the social changes we would endure due to the distant coronavirus that did not seem anywhere close to affecting America. But here we are. Social distancing, online classes and jobless and really, at this point, hopeless. There are multiple things to be hopeless about in this situation, but since the passing of the $2 trillion stimulus package that only really seems to help big business, I as a student am feeling as hopeless as ever, and I am extremely pessimistic about most everything.

As we are all well aware, those enrolled in college aged 18 to 24 are still able to be claimed as dependents on our parents taxes, meaning we do not get the taxed $1,200 check in the mail, and since we are over 17, we do not qualify for the extra, once again, taxed $500 to our parents. That’s a grand total of $0 to those in college, basically because we are in college. Personally, I don’t understand why college students would not be able to qualify for at the very least the extra $500. We still have rent due, payments due on loans and other various bills to pay, and not everyone is actually dependent on their parents to pay for everything. Even if everyone’s parents did pay for everything, it is highly likely parents have lost jobs, hours or got pay cuts and still have other bills as well. On top of not being able to qualify, many college students have lost their jobs or are unable to work if their job was near campus and they returned home for the remainder of the semester. Internships have been canceled as well which leads to more hopelessness for the future.

Luckily, there has been some good news, for some including myself in the past few days. I had previously lost my work-study job due to the university shutting down, and was told I would only be paid until April 12. I think everyone in the same situation as myself freaked out over this since we heavily relied on that income, which was federal money. We were alerted on April 2 that we would be paid through the end of the semester which is a total relief, but what about those students who did not have work-study jobs and aren’t going to get paid? Financial woes are not going to disappear because the government decided college students don’t qualify. Yes, they can file for unemployment, but they should not have been left behind to begin with. Ten million people in one month have applied for unemployment, and some waiting periods have been waived, but unemployment benefits are different for each state and are more than likely overwhelmed with the amount of people filing.

To put it simply, give students checks. There is no reason we should not qualify to receive them when we are experiencing the same economic troubles as everyone else. I wonder if the federal government has actually put some thought into why certain groups don’t qualify when we are all suffering.

One can be hopeful, even though I am not. I truly pray the government comes out with more packages catered to the people rather than bailing out big business. Say more packages are introduced and 18-to 24-year-old dependents still don’t receive money, I would love a simple explanation of why. What was the thought process of leaving behind those who have somewhat if not the same responsibilities as other adults? At this point, every aspect of life seems like a waiting game, so I suppose in a matter of time we will all see if we get the money we deserve.

Haylie Walsh is a junior political science major.