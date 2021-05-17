Opinion: “Defund the Police” is the compromise

Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

We must keep up the call for Defund the Police, because it is the true compromise when it comes to police reform.

CW: Police brutality

After the murder of George Floyd and the biggest year of civil rights protests in the 21st century, the phrase “Defund the Police” got national attention. “Defund the Police” (DTP) became a rallying cry for justice against the racist policing of the United States. The movement, simply put, calls for community resources nationwide to be divested away from police institutions and towards services such as mental health, social services, job services, housing and healthcare.

In what situation do many Americans deem it appropriate to call the police? A person having a panic attack fears they may be a danger to themselves or others; there is a group of peaceful protesters outside city hall; there is a domestic dispute going on; someone’s car is stuck over a parking block; someone’s tire blew out, or their engine failed. The list goes on. Police can and will reasonably be called in any of these situations, because the average American just does not know who else to call. We haven’t been given any other options.

Tragically, in all of these situations, the police presence will often escalate. The person who called the police because they needed roadside assistance may find themselves convicted felons afterwards because they had a bit of marijuana in their car, despite the fact that this wasn’t hurting anyone. The peaceful protesters, feeling endangered by the police presence, become anxious or agitated; the police deem this a threat and gas or arrest the protesters. At worst and most tragic, the police will be called because help was needed for a particular situation, and someone will end up dead — murdered by the over-militarized police officer whose defense is that they feared for their life.

Also tragic are situations in which help is needed but 911 is not called over fear of this police escalation. Look no further than to the university for this. Many university students, myself included, could be pressed to recall a situation where we wanted help either for ourselves or for a friend due to drinking too much but refused to call 911 for fear of being charged with underage drinking, violating Newark’s party size regulations, or even worse; police brutality. Amnesty protocol is not always guaranteed, yet the University of Delaware Police Department (UDPD) or the Newark Police Department are often the ones dispatched to these situations.

The common theme here is that police are called for situations in which they do not need to be called. Who else could be called though? It is simple. People who are more adequately suited for the situation at hand.

The person who needs roadside assistance can be connected by a dispatcher to a tax-funded car towing or mechanic service. The person having a panic attack or drug-related situation could be connected to a psychologist. A family social worker could be dispatched to a domestic dispute. 911 does not need to be a hotline to the local police department. It could very well be a hotline to a well-funded community services center that includes police, if it is a situation where police are actually needed such as a home invasion.

This concept is foreign to so many white Americans, to whom “calling the police” is the automatic solution to any predicament. Police are so ingrained in American culture as the “helper,” as someone to be revered. What’s not taught is that police are historically racist institutions and classist institutions. The concepts of those two are so deeply embedded in American police culture and training that the officers themselves may not even be aware of what history they are enforcing when deployed to these situations.

DTP has been criticized as wanting “anarchy” because Americans are not taught that there are alternatives to police that simply aren’t as readily available. Critics of DTP will often mockingly say something like “oh no, call the social worker” about a particular situation when the fact is, a social worker could handle the situation better than police.

It has also been slandered as too radical. However, defunding the police is actually a compromise.

Policing as we know it is so standard to American culture that we cannot simply abolish and replace police, which would be the true “radical” solution. There have been much smaller calls for abolition of policing as we know it, for police to be replaced with a “community watch,” members of the community who are encouraged to step up to protect other members of the community. These community watches would not have the legal authority to do most of the things police currently do.

The community watch solution would call for a massive change in American consciousness about police, which is why it is the true radical solution. “Defund the Police” does not call for that; again, it is the compromise. It still allows for uniformed police officers to exist in basically the same capacity as we currently know them. It would still be a well paid profession. DTP simply calls for community priorities to be away from policing our fellow citizens and towards helping our fellow citizens.

Start here at the university; we have a counseling center here. Despite having experienced professionals, it is notoriously understaffed and many students are referred to off-campus services. This is not the fault of the professionals but rather the lack of funding to the Counseling Center; being understaffed and underfunded, it is difficult to manage the mental health needs of a campus as large as the university’s. Although anecdotal, a quick trip to the Counseling Center’s staff directory shows 27 total mental health professionals in the entire center. A trip to UDPD’s Staff Directory shows 19 people on the Command and Administrative Staff; this is not accounting for the number of patrol officers, special operations officers and the amount of money required to maintain police vehicles/gear. Think about that: there are only 8 more people on the entire staff of the Counseling Center than on the Command and Administrative Staff of UDPD alone. Perhaps less funding can go to UDPD and more funding can go to Counseling and Student Development, including dispatch staff for sensitive situations. UDPD would remain a protective force, but not the only immediate resource students have when in need. This would allow university students to call for help without fear of being charged with a crime.

Let’s not lose this platform to police-worshipping media and political figures who want to maintain the status quo. We must keep up the call for Defund the Police, because it is the true compromise when it comes to police reform.

Michael Malaszczyk is a senior at UD. His opinions are his own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. He may be reached at mmalaz@udel.edu.