Opinion: Do university mental health services really care?

THE REVIEW

How much money do we need to pay the university before it truly starts to care about the wellbeing of every student?



When university student Brandon Freyre allegedly threw a female victim down a flight of stairs, the university sent links to support students triggered by this heinous act of violence. When right-wing extremists from Philadelphia spewed hateful remarks and encouraged LGBTQ students to kill themselves, the university sent links to these same support services, the UD Helpline and UD’s Center for Counseling and Student Development (CCSD).

One student said she called the UD Helpline two years ago and is still waiting for a response. Seeing as these resources are the primary means by which students can get immediate help, just how supportive are they?

The Instagram account @speakup_Delaware highlights the woeful inadequacies of the “helpful links” that the university emails to students should a horrific event occur on campus. According to Speak Up Delaware, of the one to five direct messages they receive each week, about 25% have to do with reports of improper care from the UD Helpline and CCSD.

A male student said he had been raped by his girlfriend, but CCSD said it wasn’t rape because he was “just gay,” so it doesn’t count. However, the student does not identify as gay.

A female student said a CCSD counselor, after asking “extremely invasive and graphic questions” about her sexual assault, even though she repeatedly told the counselor she was uncomfortable rehashing the details, said her trauma was “too serious to be talking to counseling services” and she had to go somewhere else. The counselor never gave her “any advice or skills

on how to handle coping” either.

In a disturbing testimonial, a female student said she sought out the CCSD after having anxiety and panic attacks due to a family situation. The male counselor she met with, instead of talking about her familial situation, asked “extremely personal questions about the intimate relationship that she had with her boyfriend. Though she repeatedly tried to steer the conversation back to the reason why she was there, the male counselor continued his invasive and irrelevant questioning. He ultimately decided that the student needed to see a sex therapist, even though the reason for her visit had nothing to do with sex.

I was lucky enough to have a decent experience at the CCSD. I was hesitant to go at first

because I heard many people had negative experiences, but my semester tuition and fees included sessions at the CCSD, so I figured I should at least try. I attended biweekly telehealth appointments during the Spring 2020 semester and came out a healthier version of myself. Although my counselor was only a graduate student, she was never invasive, unkind or predatory, but I wonder whether my experience would have been different had I been sexually assaulted, had suicidal tendencies or was a person of color. Between the Speak Up Delaware posts and recent discussions surrounding the CCSD, I will not be using the university’s links should I ever need immediate crisis support.

The University of Delaware is not the only university to have subpar mental health services for its students. UNC Chapel Hill, after the recent suicides of at least two students, faced criticism for its poor counseling services. According to a local news source describing the tragedies, students and staff who contact UNC Chapel Hill’s Counseling and Psychological Services often find themselves waiting at least one week before speaking to a mental health professional.

Universities have been struggling to meet the surging demand for on-campus mental health

services since before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an article in American Public Media (APM), some universities don’t include on-campus mental health resources in their fees, so oftentimes, students cannot afford them. Some college administrators told APM that schools shouldn’t be large-scale providers of mental health care. But why accept thousands of students every year if you cannot support not just their academic development, but also their emotional, social and mental development as well?

It’s not like CCSD is hurting for cash. According to the 2021-2022 UD Course Catalog, the Student Wellbeing Fee is $352 per undergraduate student per semester. That amounts to $804 per student per year, ultimately totaling to about $14,809,680 per academic year. It makes so little sense how almost $15 million isn’t enough to meet students’ mental health needs. That money should be enough to at least hire counselors that don’t traumatize or dismiss struggling students.

Basically, I pay the university $804 per year for services that may not be adequate, safe or present when I need them. Perhaps I should redirect that $804 to Sean’s House, an off-campus nonprofit that promotes mental wellness for university students and Newark residents. Surely, they’ll find more effective ways to use the money to support student’s mental health needs more than the CCSD ever could. How much money do we need to pay the university before it truly starts to care about the wellbeing of every student?

Haley Carr is a senior at the university majoring in International Relations. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at hmcarr@udel.edu.