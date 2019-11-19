Opinion: Green the Green Student Initiative



It began when Kayla Iuliano, environmental science student at the University of Delaware, spoke to a friend of hers, Kelsey Crane, about an incident where Crane had broken out in hives after lying on the University Green to study. This was not an isolated incident. Iuliano quickly discovered that at least 30 other students shared this experience, including one student who had to go for medical treatment. With UD being the largest educational institute in Delaware, it is likely the number is actually higher.

“I tried repeatedly to contact the Grounds Department,” Iuliano says. “I didn’t receive a reply.”

Iuliano published an article in The Review about the rashes and the questionable pesticides UD uses. The response was explosive. After a flurry of publicity and a popular petition, in 2013 UD finally released the list of chemicals they spray on the Green.

“You just never imagine your own university would put known poisons down where we all go to sit and study or just relax,” Iuliano said. “It’s not okay.”

Six years later, the known poisons Iuliano spoke about are still sprayed on the Green. The chemicals that UD Grounds sprays on the Green are toxic to the health of the student body and community, impact local native species, and lead to contamination of drinking and surface water of the White Clay Creek through runoff. The outrage about the issue has settled, but UD’s attachment to these chemicals remains.

“Several years ago, Students for the Environment [RSO] reached out to me,” UD Sustainability Manager Michelle Bennett says. “We talked about Green the Green and they described their efforts to date. I worked with our Grounds team to organize a series of meetings to bring S4E Green the Green and our Grounds team together for more productive conversations.”

Bennett set some ground rules and organized themes for each discussion in the series and coached both parties to prevent the communications breakdowns that she explains has hindered these efforts in the past.

“The irony was that both parties had very similar interests and goals,” Bennett mentions, “but had not figured out how to talk with each other.” Bennett describes the result as an ongoing organic lawn care trial over one acre on campus, paid for out of the Grounds Department general fund. This acre is reportedly on the music campus.

Emma House, environmental engineering senior at the University of Delaware, has accepted the challenge of leading the movement this year despite low student awareness and knowledge of the problem. With the University of Delaware being so large and influential, House emphasizes the importance that UD is a leader on the forefront of sustainability in Delaware.

“We got Grounds to do pilot plots last year,” House says regarding the one-acre trial organic lawn care trial, “which we thought was a really productive step towards our goal… testing is always an initial step before implementation. Sadly, they were not done correctly, and it was a failure.”

The compost tea mixture that the committee proposed included both a liquid and sold component, but the liquid portion was forgotten by grounds, House explains. Despite this unfortunate turn of events, House is hopeful for the future of the Green, and wishes the committee itself could be in charge of a new pilot plot on campus.

The goal of the Green the Green mission is “to evoke a major change on campus in changing lawn management practices and pesticide constituents to be more sustainable,” according to House. She expresses her disappointment that the movement has been operating since Iuliano’s era, and the grounds management is still unwilling to bend.

“We have managed to get meetings with them to present powerful research and cost-benefit analyses for organic practices,” she explains. House describes what many believe the university is doing to avoid responsibility: wait for students to graduate and new students to cycle in.

“Why Green the Green?” CJ Krulewitch, environmental studies and political science junior at UD asks, then answers, “Switching to organic products is vitally important for environmental health… runoff and absorption of chemical pesticides into the environment leads to surface water contamination, the loss of important native species, and overall environmental degradation.”

House and Krulewitch presented for Green the Green at the Delaware Environmental Summit this past October, arguing that while lawns in this region are not sustainable in themselves, we have to protect our parks and rivers by decreasing the overall environmental impact that our university Green has. Also, New Castle County no longer uses inorganic pesticides in any park.

The two young activists also present an argument focused on human health. A photograph pops on the slideshow portraying two students relaxing on the south green, one with a red rash on her knee.

“The current practice affects the health of students as well as community members who choose to use this space, since direct contact with the chemically treated grass has been known to lead to negative health effects,” Krulewitch explains.

A list of chemicals UD currently uses, provided by the Green the Green Committee:

– 15-0-5 with Dimension

– Basogran T/O

– Merit

– Tempo

– Dormant Oil

– Orthene T&O

– Conserve

– Primo PGR

– Atrimmec

– Glyphosate

– Indicator dye

– Sureguard

– Gypsum and/or Lime

– 26-0-13

– 10-20-10

– Tupersan

– Snapshot

– Gallery

– Freehand

– Dimension 2EW

– Powerzone

– Acclaim Extra

– Drive 75DF

The Green the Green Committee suggests a combination of natural product application and natural lawn practices. Natural products include compost tea mixture, organic product, D-limonene and acetic acid mixture, Bacillus Thuringiensis, gentle soap spray, and corn gluten meal.

The committee also points out that UD could “learn to love” native grasses, or “weeds.” Native plants support native species, keeping our ecosystem healthy and thriving, according to UD professor Doug Tallamy. Interplanting native plants could be a fresh idea for the Green, promoting local love for Delaware.

“Throughout the years that the Green the Green Committee has been working towards this change on campus, we have run into a few barriers,” House explains. “One of UD’s proudest attractions is their beautiful green, but we want the university to do more than just look good. We feel it [an organic Green] would have an even greater appeal to the changing interests of today’s college students.”

“Another barrier,” she continues, “is that one of the university’s largest funders is DOW Chemical. Making the switch from chemical pesticides would be taking the business away from their company and university administration does not want to do that at this point.”

Throughout the fight for naturally cared-for university lawns, the committee has been in communication with grounds maintenance staff and been trying their best to effectively work with them. The main concerns from the Grounds’ perspective are the cost of additional labor for more frequent application of organics, and overall cost. Despite Bennett’s claims that communications have been productive, the committee expresses with dismay that not much progress has been made since 2011.

“They are resisting our initiative in a passive way,” House suggests, alluding to the four-year cycle of students.

A first step will be to obtain a faculty senator sponsor to write a resolution for the faculty senate. The faculty senate is a governing body for the university made up of various members of the faculty, such as professors from different departments. This group can pass resolutions to suggest changes for the administration of the school.

“Passing a resolution for a policy change for sustainable lawn practices at the university is crucial to our initiative,” House says.

Another action the committee plans to take is to attend a City Hall meeting and present their initiative to the conservation advisement committee. As the university is part of the town of Newark, Delaware, the Green has an effect on the local population as well as students.

“We will focus on surface water protection,” House says. “Something we are also excited about is presenting our initiative to the General Assembly in February in the form of a capital budget request. This meeting is where the university budget is evaluated and decided, so this will be the perfect opportunity to present our alternative requests and effective cost-benefit analyses.” House hopes to grab the attention of the administration who will be in attendance at the General Assembly meeting.

Among all of this, House expresses interest in doing public outreach, writing op-eds for newspapers, and grow connections with environmental groups about the issue. She is dedicated to doing what must be done to “Green the Green.”

