Opinion: Harbingers of fear— How the media can breed anxiety in a crisis

Coronavirus has brought with it a slew of drastic changes and cloudy futures, plaguing countries across the world with thousands of deaths and overwhelming counts of the viral illness. Along with it, a wave of anxiety and fear has consumed the nation.

With 24/7 coronavirus coverage on the news, constant breaking news updates on the radio, phone alerts and the stream of endless headlines crowding newspapers, it has been nearly impossible to escape talk of the virus.

For many, the flood of information is just too much to handle. The constant anxiety over what will happen next and how their loved ones might be impacted is sending levels of stress and anxiety soaring, according to mental health charities across the country.

Unfortunately, this fear is being unequivocally spread through more and more outlets each day, as people across the country take on the title of “coronavirus expert” from their self-isolated homes. Group chats, Facebook posts, Instagram stories: all of these have become outlets for friends and family alike to bombard you with anxiety-inducing news (real or not) about the virus.

“Two more dead in Delaware.”

“A baby just died in Illinois.”

“I heard we can’t go back to school until January.”

“I heard so-and-so’s dad has it.”

It is messages like these that act as unnecessary harbingers of fear. Of course, there is a desire to educate your friends and family on the proper coronavirus protocols and to ensure that your loved ones are safe. However, there is a very fine line between sharing helpful information and pushing anxiety and fear onto others.

Before sending a link about lack of ventilators in California to your relative who lives in Idaho, think to yourself: is this information necessary for them to know?

Before announcing to your group chat that three more people died of the virus in your home state, think to yourself: is this information helpful to the group?

Yes, share information about the virus as needed and have conversations about it where appropriate. However, be conscious of your delivery and frequency, and when in doubt, ask someone if they are comfortable continuing the conversation or receiving the data.

For those currently experiencing anxiety and fear around coronavirus, consider tuning out of media outlets for a little while to temporarily quiet the noise. Teletherapy and guided meditation apps such as Calm and Headspace also offer outlets to find comfort and safety without inadvertently pushing your anxieties onto others.

In these unprecedented times, it is better to err on the side of caution when debating whether or not to send potentially upsetting news. Even more so, it is better to err on the side of hope. In this tsunami of fear, deliver a bubble of optimism instead.

Editor’s Note: The Review has chosen not to cover every death related to coronavirus because we recognize that this is a pandemic, not a horse race. Instead, we report on broader trends and how the crisis affects real people. To read The Review effects-driven coverage, head to UDReview.com/Category/Coronavirus.