Opinion: How challenging will the transition to in-person classes be?

Kevin Travers/THE REVIEW

I know it’s been a long time since most students have taken in-person classes, but I’m sure everyone remembers the way they worked.

BY

Columnist

On May 5, the university announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for students returning to campus for the fall semester. This announcement caused students to begin talking about hopefully returning to in-person classes. While students are eager to return to in-person classes and hopefully regain the normalcy we once had before the pandemic, it’s important to acknowledge the difficulties that will come with the transition.

When I think back to last year and the transition to online classes, I immediately think about how difficult it was. Things like managing assignments, navigating Zoom for the first time and adjusting to life in quarantine took time to get used to. It seemed impossible that we would ever fall into a normal routine, but we eventually did. Online classes and limited social interactions soon became the new normal. Now that we are beginning to transition back to in-person classes, how will we adjust?

Although many of us can barely go a day without complaining about the trials and tribulations that come with being an online student, it’s hard to deny that there have been some benefits. Things like open-note exams and leniency with assignments and attendance have become a crutch that many students have begun to rely on. It’s understandable that during unprecedented times such as a pandemic, there would be certain amendments to the usual classroom policies. But the problem lies in the fact that these unprecedented times have lasted too long, as it’s been over a year since the beginning of the pandemic. Benefitting from these changes over the last year has allowed us to become accustomed to resources online that are not available to us in person.

I know it’s been a long time since most students have taken in-person classes, but I’m sure everyone remembers the way they worked. Exams were taken in person, not open note from behind a computer screen. Over the last year, the number of open note exams I’ve taken or exams with lax testing instructions has increased and I have to admit that I can’t imagine taking an exam sitting in a classroom again. Returning to in-person classes and having to suddenly take exams under the same high-stress conditions I used to will be a jarring transition. As the day nears where I can no longer take an exam from the comfort of my room approaches, I fear that it will negatively impact my grades or make the process of test-taking more stressful.

Transitioning to in-person exams will be challenging for professors as well. Students are going to have to re-adjust to in-person testing conditions and professors are going to have to cater their exams to them. It’s going to be difficult to jump right back into the same type of demanding tests we took in person before the pandemic, meaning professors will have to once again navigate a new way of testing to allow students the opportunity to be as successful as possible in the class.

The change in scenery won’t only affect test-taking abilities. In the past year, many students have gotten used to waking up and going straight from their bed to their Zoom class. We haven’t had to get up and get ready for a day walking around campus from class to class. At first, the idea was appealing. We were able to do class without even moving from our bed. The once appealing concept got old quickly as students began to miss being surrounded by campus life. Now, everyone is so used to it, it’s odd to think about doing class any other way. The excitement and yearning to return to campus are evident, but we need to consider how this transition will affect us. We are all very eager to do away with anything about the pandemic lifestyle, including online classes, but the transition won’t be as seamless as we want it to be. It will be difficult to once again be surrounded by students on campus after having very limited social interactions for so long.

We have all had to adjust to limited social gatherings and social distancing for safety reasons. Once we return to campus, we will have to re-adjust to not having to strictly follow these guidelines. For me and many other students, this will be difficult to get used to. Even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people can go outside without a mask, it still feels uncomfortable for me to do so. Although I’m happy to not have to wear a mask whenever I’m outside now that I’m vaccinated, how uncomfortable will it be to suddenly be surrounded by students on campus and in a small classroom?

During the transition back to in-person classes, the difficulties will be comparable to those we had while adjusting to online classes. Except this time, we are re-adjusting to what was once normal for us. Hopefully, we will be eased back into full campus life. The best way to approach this without negatively impacting the grades or the mental health of students is to make the transition gradual. Some of the lenient aspects of classes we have adopted during the pandemic should be kept in place until we feel comfortable in an in-person classroom again. Things like attendance leniency and open note assignments should be a crutch we can continue to use for at least the beginning of the semester until we learn how to be in a classroom and around campus life again.

It may take a while to re-adjust to in-person classes, but I hope that everyone remains eager to move forward. I believe that we will get through this transition just like we did with the transition to online classes and we will be back to the normalcy we have been talking about for over a year. The happiness that will come with a return to in-person classes can coexist with the conversation of the difficulties that will come with it. In the meantime, it’s important to be aware and have the conversation about the impacts of the sudden changes so we can combat them when they appear during the fall semester.



Lily Williams is a columnist for The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at lillianw@udel.edu.