Opinion: How online learning can negatively impact freshmen

During this time of uncertainty and fear, students across the country struggle to adjust to the “new normal.” On top of this societal change, going back to school hasn’t been easy. Whether it’s online or in person, learning in general has undeniably changed. After months of being quarantined and normal life being halted, having to sit through classes and take exams might feel foreign to a lot of students.

Some would expect online school to relieve stress, but honestly, it’s worse. The idea that we can retain information in the same way through a computer screen as we would in person is flawed.

We need to acknowledge that there’s a gap in the quality of education between in-person and online and that it can have a negative impact. This rings especially true for freshmen, who now have a fragmented foundation for the rest of their college experience. By addressing the many issues with online learning, we can improve it and help students be successful in the future.

Freshman year of college is an experience chased after and dreamt about by many. Throughout high school, lists, tours, interviews and even merchandise surrounding your dream school build the excitement of finally making it to college. Leaving your hometown and beginning a new chapter is a nerve-wracking milestone for everyone, but at least, when most freshmen begin their adventure, guidance, structure and an overall foundation paves the way for the rest of their college years. Unfortunately for the class of 2024, this aspect of the freshman experience will be lacking.

Besides the idyllic vision many high school students have of their freshman year, it’s also a very important year academically. The routine you develop freshman year in terms of studying, time management and your social life are integral to your success for the rest of college because you discover what works and how much you can handle. Freshmen this semester are getting a distorted view of what college is really like. Waking up five minutes before class and logging onto a Zoom call while still in bed isn’t exactly a realistic first impression of college life.

Another aspect that can affect freshman students is their workload. For some courses, online learning means barely any work at all, but for others it means double the workload. Some students are taking asynchronous classes where students practically teach themselves the material.

The transition from dealing with the chaos of online learning and in-person classes will be an overwhelming feeling. The lack of preparation will show when students receive a heavier workload or are simply not ready for the next course in their field of study. Freshmen need the smooth transition more than anyone. Since this is their first impression of college, they don’t realize that it takes more to attend classes in person everyday and they will need to fall into some sort of routine.

Online learning can foster the development of bad habits and make things like cheating seem easier to impressionable freshmen who don’t yet understand how important it is to take advantage of class time. The inability to form a routine combined with having to stare at a screen all day can also take a toll on the mental health of a student. This is a problem that should be taken into consideration when further developing online learning. It can be quite easy to fall into a comfortable routine of not leaving your room all day. But, this isn’t the routine that you want to carry with you once we return to in-person classes.

Of course, there isn’t a step-by-step guide on how to solve this issue, given that we are all experiencing it together. But, should all the responsibility lay on the students, especially the 17- to 18-year-olds fresh out of high school? I think that the concept of online learning needs to be better developed in order to cater to students so they will feel prepared for their next steps once we are able to safely move past this. More homework doesn’t always equal a better quality of learning, nor does not having homework or a set class time. As we all know, this is a time of many uncertainties and not everything has a definitive solution.

With that being said, students are struggling with online learning, and it needs to be addressed.

Lily Williams is a development staff reporter for The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at lillianw@udel.edu.