Opinion: Include Students in Plans for New Honors Program Track

Honors students voice their opinion on a new track for the Honors Program.

On Oct. 11, a group of Honors students met with Professor Paul Laux, the interim director of the Honors Program, Professor Rusty Lee, the deputy director of the Honors Program, Professor Michal Herzenstein, an associate professor of marketing and staff members of the Honors Program regarding a proposal for a new track to the Honors Program.

A little context: In the 2017-2018 school year, the Deputy Provost for Academic Affairs charged a Task Force to draw up a proposal for a completely new Honors Program. The goal: to elevate Honors. Meetings with Honors faculty, university administrators and some Honors students over Spring 2018 revealed a completely new Honors Program wasn’t in the cards.

Fast forward to Oct. 1, after hearing nothing of the proposal since the spring of 2018, Honors students at noon received an invitation in a UDHP Update to attend a town hall meeting about the changes. This town hall was scheduled for that day, just three hours later. Because of this short notice, only three students attended this initial town hall where Lee and Laux presented what they had been working on this summer.

Now, instead of a complete overhaul of the Honors Program, there would be an additional track called “Scholar-Leader.” This new track would require an additional quantitative colloquium, new Honors courses, 200 hours of engagement in co-curricular activities and a “signature product.”

After a comment during the Oct. 1 Town Hall that there should be more student input in the process, Laux set up a meeting with current Honors students for Oct. 11. Meanwhile, the Faculty Review Board (FRB), a group of faculty members who have authority over the proposal, was scheduled to meet and potentially vote on the proposal that same day, just hours before the student meeting.

Seeing that student voices were not represented enough at the town hall and throughout the process as a whole, we decided to develop a letter to Laux and his colleagues. We wanted to express our concerns and ideas for the proposal and ask that students be involved before moving forward and well into the future. The letter, attached below, was sent to Laux on Oct. 9 along with the signatures of 90 current undergraduate Honors students and Honors alumni.

We cannot speak for all Honors students, and we were not trying to in our letter. However, it is important that Honors students, as major stakeholders, be included in the design. We all share deep pride in the Honors Program and simply want to see it thrive. In the letter, we outlined specific and simple ways that Laux could further include students in the development of this proposal.

Gratefully, Laux took action on some of those requests. Laux invited members of the FRB to attend the student meeting on Thursday — Herzenstein, a member of the FRB, was in attendance. At the meeting, Laux expressed support for having student members on the national search committee for the new full-time Honors director, as well as having students on some — but importantly not all — the Honors committees. This meeting also included a presentation of the most recent version of the proposal, and we were pleased to see some changes from the Oct. 2 version that aligned with a vision we share for the Honors Program.

While a variety of events have unfolded since the Oct. 1 town hall, and the proposal changes daily, still, a number of our concerns have gone unanswered. We ask that:

1. Students be allowed to speak directly with the FRB before they vote on the proposal

2. The proposal be adjusted for students to sit in a non-voting capacity on the Oversight Committee

3. The proposal be adjusted so that Honors students apply into the Scholar-Leader track after their first year

4. The final proposal be sent directly to current Honors students for comment

We want to take the chance to acknowledge the efforts of Laux and his colleagues thus far and are excited for the prospects of this proposal. We look forward to working together to build the best Honors Program.

Katherine Johnson is a senior at the university. She can be reached at kejohn@udel.edu. Ellen Schenk is a junior at the university. She can be reached at ellends@udel.edu.

Below is the letter that was sent to Laux on Oct. 9 along with signatures of 100 current undergraduate students and Honors alumni.

Dear Dr. Laux, Dr. Lee, members of the Honors Task Force and Honors Faculty Review Board, faculty, and members of the University Administration:

As current students and recent alumni of the University of Delaware Honors Program, we hope to have a voice in the creation of the proposed Scholar-Leader Honors track. Our perspectives are both valuable and critical to the Honors Program’s continued success, as we are students who have benefitted from the structure of the current Honors Program. We write this letter to both raise our concerns with the proposal and request that current students in the Honors Program be provided with a greater opportunity for involvement in the process.

We have already identified a variety of concerns with the current proposal as well as opportunities to address those concerns. These include:

1. Confusion for incoming students about the application process and the inability to make an informed choice about an appropriate track for them.

2. Divisiveness and competition spurred from a two-track (though arguably two-tiered) program.

3. An unfair distribution of Honors resources benefiting S-L track students and decreasing the resources for traditional Honors students.

4. Concerns about diversity and accessibility in regards specifically to the admission procedures and 200-hour engagement requirement.

We would love to discuss these ideas more thoroughly and formally. These are simply a snapshot into a few of the concerns, as well as potential ideas for improvement, of current Honors students and recent alumni.

While we support and encourage the aims of these new developments within the Honors Program, we want to make sure that students have a platform to share their perspective regarding the aforementioned concerns. We ask for the following items regarding the planning, evaluation, and implementation of this new proposal.

1. At least 2 students to serve on each of the proposed S-L Honors committees (Oversight, Curriculum, and Admissions), potentially in a non-voting capacity as applicable.

2. At least 3 students to serve on the search committee for a new Honors Program Director, as is routine with other search committees conducted by the University of Delaware.

3. At the upcoming meeting currently planned for Thursday, October 11 with Dr. Laux, we ask that members of the Honors Faculty Review Board are also in attendance.

4. The proposal be sent directly to students, faculty, University Administration, Honors staff, and alumni by email with an opportunity to provide feedback before the final proposal is submitted to the Faculty Senate for approval.

This proposal has been moving quickly toward the process of being passed by the Faculty Senate. However, students have not had adequate time or opportunity to give sufficient input. Many Honors students are unaware of this fundamental change to the Honors Program as only select groups of students have been informed of this process. Ultimately, we ask that the proposal is redesigned so that student voices can be heard and used effectively.

As University of Delaware Honors students, we care deeply about the success of the Honors Program. Our concerns regarding the proposal stem from our pride in being a member of the Honors community. Although we will be unaffected by these new changes, we want future students to feel the same pride that we currently feel having been a part of this program throughout college and beyond. Our requests represent our interest in this new chapter for the Honors Program, one that we hope to be included in. We have a responsibility to future, current, and past members of the Honors Program to keep students’ best interests in mind.

We ask that you hear our concerns and consider our feedback about this process. We look forward to working together on a proposal that encapsulates the perspectives of not just Honors faculty, staff, alumni, and University Administration, but also current Honors Program students.

Signed,

Amy Jackson, Undergraduate student

Sienna Pyle, Undergraduate student

Mitchell Daneker, Undergraduate student

Spencer Babcock, Undergraduate student

Bailey Weatherbee, Undergraduate student

Lia Dawson, Alumni

Meghan Mullennix, Undergraduate student

Bari Sugarman, Undergraduate student

Jaina Patel, Undergraduate student

Julia Gray, Undergraduate student

Rebecca Glinn, Alumni

Jeffrey Cragin, Undergraduate student

Ricardo Stella, Undergraduate student

Claudia Carman, Undergraduate student

Bridget Forster, Undergraduate student

Nisha Raman, Undergraduate student

Chelsea Chatterton, Undergraduate student

Sabrina Luther, Undergraduate student

Christopher Johnson, Undergraduate student

Jill Wilhelm, Undergraduate student

Alisa Rubinstein, Undergraduate student

Patrick Wise, Alumni

Emma Peterman, Undergraduate student

Caitlin Rulli, Undergraduate student

Ellen Schenk, Undergraduate student

Rachel Neave, Undergraduate student

Joseph Buxton, Undergraduate student

Gabe Brown, Undergraduate student

Shannon Moran, Undergraduate student

Kristine Lim, Undergraduate student

Matt Ward, Undergraduate student

Taylor Pearson, Undergraduate student

Aaron Rubin, Undergraduate student

Ari August, Undergraduate student

Aidan Kedzierski, Undergraduate student

Nishant Chintala, Undergraduate student

Elise LaFramboise, Undergraduate student

Rucha Wani, Undergraduate student

Lindsay Johnston, Undergraduate student

Natasha Gurevich, Undergraduate student

Elizabeth Byrne, Undergraduate student

Nicholas Schrieber, Undergraduate student

Paige Morrison, Undergraduate student

Maria Lilley, Undergraduate student

Christina Benito, Undergraduate student

Anyi Liebler-Bendix, Undergraduate student

Amy Wilhelm, Undergraduate student

Catherine Cespedes, Undergraduate student

Afsa Simpson, Undergraduate student

Mary Kegelman, Undergraduate student

Jack Ausmus, Undergraduate student

Greta Kintzley, Undergraduate student

Katie Johnson, Undergraduate student

Olivia Mann, Undergraduate student

Ryan Beil, Undergraduate student

David Strong, Undergraduate student

Catherine Czajka, Undergraduate student

Patrick McKeon, Undergraduate student

Amanda Toreki, Undergraduate student

Drew Sanclemente, Undergraduate student

Matthew Anderson, Undergraduate student

Noah Trungold, Undergraduate student

Alexa Lapointe, Undergraduate student

Tejasvini Dantuluri, Undergraduate student

Karthi Jayakumar, Undergraduate student

Shreya Kolipaka, Undergraduate student

Deeanne Almeida, Undergraduate student

Amanda Lashenick, Undergraduate student

Kristen Benavente, Undergraduate student

Chor In Lam, Undergraduate student

Julia Borek, Undergraduate student

Emma Blanchard, Undergraduate student

Nicolette Chahalis, Undergraduate student

Sean McEvoy, Undergraduate student

Sherry Kumar, Undergraduate student

Ryann Mitchell, Undergraduate student

Audrey Ayoob, Undergraduate student

Miriam Helene Rudd, Undergraduate student

Kallie Kufner, Undergraduate student

Zachary LaDuca, Undergraduate student

Connor Onweller, Undergraduate student

Shrey Patel, Alumni

Nathan Springer, Undergraduate student

Maria Faiola, Undergraduate student

Jillian Celatka, Undergraduate student

Ryan Richardson, Undergraduate student

Nette Brocks, Alumni

Margaret Chesser, Undergraduate student

Ryan Doyle, Undergraduate student

Lauren Graupman, Undergraduate student

Erin Smith, Undergraduate student

Abby Farkash, Undergraduate student

Michael Considine, Undergraduate student

Amanda Toreki, Undergraduate student

Isabel Carulli, Undergraduate student

Leanna Smith, Undergraduate student

Natalie Zimmermann, Undergraduate student

Mikaela Eck, Undergraduate student

Emily Wunsch, Alumni

Andrew Bochnovich, Undergraduate student

