Opinion: Money is replacing passion

As children, we are often asked what we want to be when we grow up. Many of us can recall saying something along the lines of a singer, actor or professional sports player. These dreams we had as children were often laughed at. An answer like that resulted in us being told that we had to think of something more realistic. Besides the obvious downside of crushing a child’s dream, this questioning introduced a concept that many people are familiar with today: settling for a career for financial reasons.

Kids hold tight to those dreams of becoming singers or actors because they haven’t known the struggles of life or the harsh truths of reality. But as they get older, there are many aspects to consider when thinking about a potential career. Qualifications, job stability and which degree you need are all important. Another important aspect to consider is money. The salary for a job is a deciding factor for many people. This is understandable, considering how greatly our society values money and after college, people may start thinking about student loans. People want to live comfortably, but to do so, they need to have a job that meets their salary requirements.

A potential career is something most people consider when deciding what to study in college. Although you want to take classes that interest you and pursue what you are passionate about, the lingering thought of your future career might be weighing heavily on your mind. How will I use this major in the future? Is there any money in this field? These are questions that for many people, are the driving force behind picking their field of study.

As someone who is studying foreign languages and English, these are questions that are constantly on my mind and seemingly everyone else’s. Usually, when I tell people what I’m studying, I’m met with a tilt of the head and a “what are you going to do with that?” Although it’s a valid question, and students should be thinking about their futures, I feel like saying I chose my fields of study because it’s what I’m passionate about is not a very valid answer nowadays. It’s almost like it’s expected that students have their entire careers mapped out until their retirement plans.

College should be a place where you have the opportunity to discover your passion or what you want to do with your future. You shouldn’t be expected to have every detail planned as soon as you enter college or even as soon as you graduate. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from the current pandemic, it’s that life can change drastically at any given moment. A lot of the future is undecided, and plans might change. This should be normalized, especially in college when many people are using the time to discover who they are.

Sometimes, it can feel like I’m being looked down upon for pursuing what interests me on a level beyond my future salary. I’m aware of my options and the financial road ahead of me, but everyone’s priorities are different. For me, finding a career that I genuinely enjoy and am passionate about is very important. Someone else might be in pursuit of a lifestyle that requires them to sacrifice their passion to achieve a higher salary. If that is their goal and they are satisfied with that, then that’s okay! Everyone should be free to pursue their goals without the judgment of other people.

It appears as though in today’s society, people feel that they need to pursue a high salary rather than their passion. When did people start feeling the need to push their passions aside for money? People should be encouraged to study whatever they want and are passionate about rather than being bombarded with questions about how they will ever afford a house.

The emphasis placed on which majors make the most money prevents people from seeking degrees in fields they are passionate about. This creates pressure for students to settle into a career they don’t want to be in. Rather than teaching kids from a young age to chase a high salary, we should encourage them to chase their dreams and pursue their passions.

This concept of settling into a career for financial reasons has a lot to do with the societal pressure people feel to make a certain amount of money. Depending on where they live, the cost of living, raising a family and the ever-present problem of student loans are all concerns that people have during the phase of life when you pursue a career. Some people might have to sacrifice what they are passionate about because they feel as though they won’t be able to reach their salary goals. It’s sad to see that many students feel the need to let money guide their choices at the expense of abandoning their passion.

It’s important to acknowledge that not everyone has equal opportunities. While we should be encouraging kids and students to be passionate and let their interests guide their life choices, some people may not have that freedom. It can sometimes be difficult to find a balance between a field that can provide a liveable salary and the happiness of pursuing your passion. Not everyone has the opportunity to solely focus on what they are passionate about due to financial reasons.

Everyone’s circumstances are different. Some people grow up with more opportunities set up for them to pursue and discover their interests. Other people may not have always been exposed to those same opportunities. Some people grow up with money that allows them more freedom with their career decisions. Other people may not have had that same advantage.

Society poses many challenges to students. Financially, socially and mentally. There is a lot of pressure to meet your goals, choose a career, create relationships and somehow be in good mental health. It can feel like a lot to handle, and the added pressure of people criticizing your choices because of your future salary doesn’t help.

Make decisions based on what’s important and what’s best for you. If you want to pursue your passion, do it. Don’t abandon your passions because of the glorified view our society has of high salaries. Ask yourself what you value the most and what you want out of your future, and go for it; don’t settle.

