Opinion: Offensive Halloween costumes have no place on a college campus

"Culture expands beyond a piece of jewelry you like or a hairstyle you think would look good on you. Culture is made up of language, customs, religion and tradition," Williams says.

Although no one should be attending any Halloween parties during a pandemic, we all know that some will still celebrate. And with college Halloween parties, come offensive costumes. It seems like every year the same conversation circulates through social media about which costumes are offensive to certain cultures. Yet every year, those discussions seem to be ignored by many.

In today’s world, where information is easily accessible, there is no excuse to continue to be disrespectful. It is important to educate yourself so you can be aware of whether or not you are participating in behavior that might be insensitive. Especially on college campuses, where Halloween is a popular holiday, the importance of cultural awareness seems to be forgotten in an attempt to have a great costume. But, culture is not a costume. You can still have a great costume and a great time without appropriating a culture and being offensive.

Cultural appropriation is when a person takes an aspect of a certain culture and uses it for aesthetic, fashion, or in the case of Halloween, a costume. We see this frequently in pop culture among Hollywood celebrities, influencers or the fashion industry. This can be problematic because oftentimes people will use aspects that have cultural or religious significance without educating themselves on the importance of it. Culture expands beyond a piece of jewelry you like or a hairstyle you think would look good on you. Culture is made up of language, customs, religion and tradition. If you don’t bother to explore the significance, it can be disrespectful to people of that culture.

A common argument against cultural appropriation is that the intent is appreciation. But, there is a fine line between the two. Appreciating a culture is actively educating yourself on the many aspects that make up a culture coming from a stance of respect, genuine interest and wanting to broaden your cultural awareness. If you appreciate culture, it isn’t difficult to listen and understand why taking something from it can be disrespectful. Whereas appropriation is selecting something from another culture and using it as a fashion statement.

When thinking of a costume for Halloween, ask yourself what kind of message your costume might send. When people’s costumes are a Native American, a geisha or a Dio De Los Muertos sugar skull, it is reducing an entire culture to a Halloween costume that can be taken off after the party ends. For people of these cultures, they can’t “take it off” as they please; it’s a part of their identity.

We also often see sexualized versions of these costumes which increase the level of disrespect. You are not only reducing a culture to a costume. You are sexualizing traditions and traditional wear that are held sacred to a group of people. This can be viewed as making a mockery of a culture simply for fashion purposes. A race or a culture is not just one outfit that you can dress up as for one night, and it’s time that this concept becomes more widely understood.

Halloween is a time when you get to be someone else for a day. It isn’t an excuse for ignorance, even if that is not the intent. Oftentimes, cultural-themed costumes reinforce stereotypes and stigmas that members of that culture have to live with daily. Making a costume that represents an entire group of people is demeaning to the values of that culture and is ignorant of the struggles that minority groups face. If you are having doubts on whether or not your costume is cultural appropriation, it is probably best to go as something else. There are hundreds of costumes out there; there is no reason to pick something that could potentially hurt someone.

Cultural appropriation on Halloween has become a rampant problem, and people from certain cultures are asking to be heard and respected. Students from schools such as Southern Utah University have launched “My Culture is Not a Costume” campaigns in an effort to bring awareness to this issue. It is not your place to decide if what you are wearing is disrespectful. It is the decision of the people that you are turning into a caricature. Even if you think it is not a big deal, or this dialogue is just reinforcing the division we already face, you need to listen to minority groups. Their voices need to be heard.

This Halloween, do your research and choose your costume respectfully. We need to continue this dialogue and amplify the voices of minority groups who have faced oppression, not diminish them. Educate your friends and family so they don’t make the mistake of disrespecting an entire culture for the sake of a Halloween costume. Don’t swap out your cat costume for a potentially offensive one in fear of being “basic.” Stick with the cat costume.

