Opinion: On hip-hop’s role in American politics and Joey Bada$$



Courtesy of Top Dawg Entertainment and Cinematic Music Group/Pro Era

Music has long been a platform for protest — the hippie wave of the 1960s was when it really began to be utilized as a medium to speak up for what you believed in. Protest music persisted, but as music became more saturated with artists it began to take a back seat to other topics: lyrics in pop became more sexualized, and the advent of gangster rap brought on a whole new sound of music that was entirely untapped.

Artists like N.W.A., Tupac, Biggie, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan were some of the pioneers of the gangster rap movement in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They rapped about genuine experiences growing up in impoverished areas, and the struggles that came with that environment — gangs, drugs, violence and sometimes the psychological consequences. While on the exterior it may have seemed like gangster rap was some sort of contest to see who was the hardest, there was much more hidden beneath.

Tupac is very well known to have been outspoken about both his political and philosophical beliefs. He spoke about these beliefs not only through his lyrics, but in interviews and at concerts. Sure, he was rough around the edges — Tupac was the real deal. He had the experience, the street cred, and he was a pretty formidable guy. But he was smart. He was informed. He was well-read. Most importantly, he was vocal.

After the 1990s, hip-hop became increasingly more commercialized. The genre was flooded with artists, many of whom were not really in it to say anything of any substance — which is totally fine. Music does not have to be some sort of profound philosophical art piece. But politics and philosophy in rap took a seat to the side. There were not too many outspoken rappers (save for Kanye West’s infamous “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” outburst on a post-9/11 TV broadcast).

However, the political climate began to change. As the twenty-first century persisted, more and more racially-driven hate crimes began to find their way to the surface of public news outlets. Police brutality came under greater scrutiny and the media tapped into it heavily as a market, particularly in terms of violence toward African-Americans. Of course, this violence and injustice has always been there. It never went away, it simply became buried.

But all of that began to change with the instances of unjustified violence in the cases of Trayvon Martin, Alton Sterling, Michael Brown and the surely hundreds of other instances that were never brought to light. The Black Lives Matter movement came to fruition, and African Americans found themselves with a platform to speak out against racial injustice. This, in turn, lead to the hip-hop community tapping into the movement. It’s not like this community had been silent by any means, but now their voices were truly heard by America more than ever.

Kendrick Lamar’s landmark record “To Pimp a Butterfly” tackled a number of issues regarding race — not just the relationship of black Americans and police officers, but the systematic issues as well. The record even explores the ancestry of black Americans, and Lamar tries to cram as much as he can into the approximately 82 minute length of “TPAB.” The album was, obviously, a smash hit — it’s been discussed, praised, criticized, and picked apart many times since its release in 2015. It almost seemed to act as a catalyst for rappers to be more vocal in their music.

ScHoolboy Q’s “Blank Face LP,” released in 2016, also covered some of these topics. Although the record isn’t as politically in-depth as “TPAB,” there are some incredibly powerful lyrics as well. Q’s leading single for the album, “THat Part,” was released as an alternate version, remixed by the rap collective Black Hippy (Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock). In the alternate version, Q raps:

“Enemies gotta bob and weave

Gangbangin’ like we stand for somethin’

When Alton Sterling gettin’ killed for nothin’

Two cowards in the car, they’re just there to film

Sayin’ BlackLivesMatter should’ve died with him”

The verse hits at the end of the song, making it all the more impactful. The impact is compounded when one realizes that ScHoolboy Q is also not generally known for being outspoken in this manner. Lamar and Q aren’t the only rappers to make bold statements regarding race in their music — Chance the Rapper and Kanye West are some examples of mainstream rappers doing the same thing. It’s become pretty apparent in the underground and younger generation of rap however, which is where Joey Bada$$ fits in.

Brooklyn native Joey Bada$$ has been active since the release of his debut mixtape “1999” in 2012. His debut studio album “B4.DA.$$” was released in 2015, and the young rapper has seen an increase in popularity since then. He has utilized his platform almost entirely for political outreach, even in his freestyles and public interviews. His new record, “ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$,” was released on Friday, April 7, and is quite possibly one of the most bold hip-hop records to come out in a long time.

Joey tackles just about every issue that black americans face in today’s political climate, and gets as direct as yelling “f— Donald Trump” on the track “Rockabye Baby,” and expressing that Trump is “not equipped to take this country over” on leading single “Land of the Free.” The entire record, right down the implicit title, is a protest piece, but the last couple of minutes of the album are, what I feel, the most important.

I could deconstruct and reconstruct Joey’s half-spoken, half-rapped monologue at the end of “Amerikkkan Idol,” but it simply wouldn’t have the same effect as listening to the track, which you can do on YouTube. In these few minutes, Joey sums up the issues that his album speaks to, including some of his views on the black community:

“’Cause who do we call when the police break the law

We are so quick to pick up a gun and kill one another

But not quick enough to pick it up and protect each other

The code words to killin’ a black man by police is ‘He’s got a gun’”

The passage is, for lack of a better word, intense. It teeters on conspiracy at points, but Joey’s message is one of clear and profound importance. The record dropped at a very important time in American history, and I believe it is more than worth the listen for everyone, whether a rap fan or not, whether a liberal or a conservative – because the album is thought provoking. It’s intelligent, purpose-driven, and shows a clear intelligence and awareness on Joey’s behalf. The rapper has been public about reading black literature from the likes of Malcolm X, and the record he made is an important piece of art in modern America.