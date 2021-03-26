Opinion: Our historical narratives need to be more diverse

Kelsey Wagner/The Review

In the exclusive narrative of Great White Men, what gets lost?

History, as it is often taught in academic settings, prides itself on its accomplished white men — the fathers of western thought, the epitome of human expression and the like. As I write, I am looking up at the shelf above my desk, picking out familiar names: Plutarch, Dickens, Hume. A tiny stone bust of Brahms gazes down on me, daring me to say something mean about him and his domineering shelf-mates.

Despite what tiny Brahms may think, I am not trying to disparage his name. I listen to Brahms all the time and his music absolutely enamors me. Similarly, Plutarch, Dickens and Hume have all produced significant and impressive works that continue to fascinate readers — including myself — decade after decade. They also did play important roles in their times, and I’m not dismissing their contributions. I just want to ask: in the exclusive narrative of Great White Men, what gets lost?

We have been living under the assumptions that bland textbook history is the only truth of our past. These self-proclaimed “authoritative texts” feed into the common misconception that history is fixed. In a way, yes this is true — Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone, Rome fell and the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki — but if we dig in just a bit more, we find conflicting perspectives, different ways of recording the past, misconceptions, false narratives and events that we may never know about because someone covered them up.

Although history certainly has its fixed points, the way we tell it is fluid and therefore demands constant reexamination.

The Great White Men narrative that feeds into many of our perceptions of history is also a product of history. At one point, these men controlled the world (and one could argue that they still do): The British Empire infiltrated present Canada, Australia, India, Malaysia, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Yemen, Oman, Kuwait and various other countries. The United States ensured that Latin America was under its thumb, supporting right-wing leadership in countries such as Chile and Bolivia to “fight the evils of socialism” and enforcing mass sterilization in Puerto Rico, all to ensure the continued supremacy of its white men in the western hemisphere. These imperialist ventures stifled opposing voices and allowed for free reign over the development of the western narrative.

Unfortunately, the narrative of the colonizers still remains firmly in place.

Historians, educators and the media have made recent attempts to reframe how we think about history, but many such attempts are quickly rebuked as being incorrect and are tossed aside as a dismissal of the work that many historians had done previously. For example, The New York Times’ 1619 Project reframed American history around the “the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of [the American] national narrative.” And in the process it created controversy not just among historians but among everyday readers.

I remember people saying to me, “I know you’re a history major, so do you agree with the 1619 Project?” I always responded, “What do you mean ‘agree with it’? Of course I ‘agree with it!’” Then I thought to myself, “Why shouldn’t we be more open to new ways of thinking about our history? Why shouldn’t we look beyond the narrative of Great White Men?”

Despite the concern stemming from criticism that the project received, the 1619 Project is a step in the right direction. It’s a sign that we are finally leaving the “lost cause” narrative of the American Civil War behind — a narrative that victimized the south and refused to acknowledge the wrongs of slavery. It is a step toward opening our minds to new voices that are able to reshape our understanding of the past.

I like to think that the world of academia is becoming more open to breaking away from the classic western narrative of white triumph and progress. I see professors publishing works on female tyrant slayers in Ancient Greece, the history of Japanese law, disability in the Victorian era and the impacts of neocolonialism in Africa. I see movement towards a more diverse narrative. This is good. We are going the right way.

But then I take another look.

The history major at the university only requires its students to take one course on Asian, African, Latin American OR Middle Eastern History. How can a student confidently say that they earned a degree in history while ignoring entire continents?

A 2018 study by Benjamin Schmidt of the American Historical Association shows that the number of students studying history has seen a sharp decline since 2011, with the sharpest decline among Asian American women. How will we ensure that new perspectives enter a declining field that old white men continually dominate?

We still have a long way to go in our pursuit of a fuller history.

To further this process of diversifying our narratives we need to foster more historical dialogue among everyone — not just professors and students of history. The 1619 Project and its audience of the readership of “The New York Times” is a good model for creating such discussion and bringing attention to perspectives that have been suppressed for centuries.

We need to focus on writing history in a way that will prompt people to think about and discuss their relationship with the complexities of the past. More discussion creates a universal thirst for more information about those whom the traditional narrative of Great White Men leaves behind. That thirst will drive more research and more research will drive more understanding.

If your average person is aware that history is not a preordained chain of events, one white man’s triumph inevitably leading to the other, they will be more engaged in finding the voices submerged just beneath the surface. Through discourse, we can cultivate a greater interest in the past and allow the field of history to renew itself in a way that acknowledges a variety of perspectives.

I don’t think Plutarch, Dickens, Hume or Brahms would object to more company on their dusty shelf.



Kelsey Wagner is the Managing Opinions Editor for The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at kdwagner@udel.edu.