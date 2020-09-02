Opinion: Reopening only to close: Are we doomed, too?

​​Tara Lennon​/THE REVIEW

​ “Are we, the UD community, looking into our future when reading these reports of failed campus reopenings?” Lennon says.​

Just as parents drop their bright-eyed students off in front of the residence halls of North Campus, throughout the rest of the country, many families scramble to pack up students’ belongings from residence halls and off-campus rentals and bolt.

Over the past few weeks, other colleges and universities have been the first to venture into the murky waters of campus re-openings. Throughout the summer, university administrators laid out plans to safely reopen their campuses to students. However, these plans ultimately proved futile, foiled by the coronavirus.

Are we, the UD community, looking into our future when reading these reports of failed campus reopenings? Or, have the decision-makers at the university managed to carefully create what seems like a miracle, a campus community that has enough safety precautions to manage the formidable foe of COVID-19?

These questions are yet to be answered. For now, however, the UD community can examine the ways in which we may or may not be susceptible to the same pitfalls of these other universities.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has become the prime example in the news cycle over the past couple of weeks when it comes to a failed campus reopening.

After only a mere week of in-person classes, news started to spread at Chapel Hill of clusters of COVID cases among students. The Daily Tar Heel broke the news before the university, and continued to report the increasing number of COVID clusters on- and off-campus by pushing for more transparency regarding case numbers from their university administrators.

As the coronavirus continued to spin out of control that weekend, the school made a shift to exclusively virtual classes and requested that students move back home.

Chapel Hill is no special case, however. Fellow school under the UNC Board of governors, NC State, ordered students on Aug. 25 to pack their bags after clusters started to pop up in on- and off- campus living arrangements and in their Greek Village.

Other universities that have been plagued with the virus are not jumping ship but attempting to rework campus to better fight the virus. The University of Notre Dame created a new “battle plan,” according to its provost Marie Lynn Miranda, which attempts to slow the spread of COVID by stopping all in person classes for at least two weeks, expanding testing and hiring extra security to enforce health protocols. These changes came on Aug. 18, when Notre Dame’s positivity rate hit 16%, with cases largely tied to large off-campus parties.

Encouragingly, UD is not following the exact same mold as many of these campuses that have struggled to manage the coronavirus. About 1,280 students will be living in on-campus housing, limited to North Campus suite-style dorms, University Courtyard apartments, and One Easton apartments, as compared to the 6,500 students NC State had and 5,800 UNC-Chapel Hill had living on campus prior to their move-out orders.

Adam Cantley, dean of students, Tim Dowling, director of Student Health Services, and the city of Newark, at least, seem to be acknowledging the warning signs that other universities have offered. In an email sent on Aug. 25, Dowling and Cantley alerted students that disciplinary action may be taken when students fail to comply with the university’s health and safety guidelines. Additionally, they announced that the city of Newark passed temporary ordinances to limit the spread of the virus within campus and the surrounding community. These ordinances limit indoor gatherings to 12 people and limit outdoor gatherings to 20 people at private residences. Violators will be subject to up to a $500 fine and up to 20 hours in community service.

This is not to say that the university is necessarily more prepared than any other university to deal with the precarious situation of resuming college during a global pandemic.

The ways that planning could potentially fall short may become clear as the semester progresses. Will testing be adequate? Will the university invoke FERPA, preventing students and faculty from understanding how the virus is affecting campus and the surrounding community? Will students follow rules regarding gathering and partying, and if not, will the city of Newark and the university enforce these rules? Are colleges just doomed to fail because of the nature of young people and communal living?

And if this all comes crashing down, will the university blame the students, take the money, and run?

The university and its students do have an advantage that these other institutions did not have; we are not the first ones to start. Hopefully, the situations on other college campuses will serve only as a warning to do better, not a grim prediction of our future.

