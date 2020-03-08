Opinion: Reporting in South Carolina brought me out of my bubble and expanded my perspective



John Cassidy reported on Biden's rally in Columbia for The Review and the Student Television Network.

One week ago, I went to Columbia, South Carolina, with a couple of friends to cover the primary election. The trip came together only four days in advance and took a lot of mental preparation, but after working almost every weekend for the last two years, I jumped on the opportunity.

We thought this might be former Vice President Joe Biden’s “last stand,” after his poor showings in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. If the trend continued in a state where he’s polled in first place since announcing his candidacy, then he might suspend his campaign during his rally at the University of South Carolina we planned to attend.

Instead, Biden did even better than the polls suggested and won South Carolina with 48% of the vote.

“He’s kicking ass here,” a man working at the Richland Northeast High School polling location told me. “Don’t let anyone tell you that he’s done for.”

With former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ending their bids and endorsing the former vice president, last weekend single-handedly revived Biden’s chances at the Democratic nomination. The outcomes should have been obvious, but instead I figured Biden might lose, drop out and retire on the spot.

South Carolina reminded me that I live in a bubble. Everyday, whether in-person or online, I communicate with people of the same age and background who either share similar views or at least do their research on what certain candidates offer.

Since announcing his candidacy, I have not once heard another student express excitement for Biden, but interviewing voters on the ground showed that my friends and acquaintances are just a loud minority. An overwhelming majority of senior citizens showed up to vote, choosing Biden because of name recognition and experience in connection to former President Barack Obama rather than policy.

That is not to say I thought they were uninformed. Many walked out of their polling places smiling and excited to tell us that they voted for Biden. I was happy for them because their passion was real. It seemed like they waited a while for that opportunity.

Those more focused on the issues Biden plans to solve if elected liked that he wants to enhance the Affordable Care Act. Their reservations regarding “Medicare for All” had to do with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inability to explain how he will pay for it and it being too progressive to sell in South Carolina.

Democratic voters there are very moderate and Super Tuesday’s results show that most of the country is too. They just want to beat President Trump, rather than change the system.

By the time media outlets projected Biden’s victory, we set up camp at the South Carolina Gamecock volleyball arena where his rally took place. Supporters celebrated as his headshot appeared on CNN above the caption “projected winner.”

Overall, the rally turned out differently than expected. If you saw it on TV, it looked like a massive crowd, but cameramen and reporters covered more space than supporters did. It took almost three hours for Biden to arrive and he gave a 10-minute speech about how he is fighting for the “soul of the nation.” He touched on multiple issues such as expanding Obamacare, fighting climate change, equality, etc., but did not offer specifics as to how he would do these things. It felt like he mentioned these topics for cheap pops from the crowd.

After getting more interviews, we packed up and thought about what we learned from the rally. All we came up with was, “This is America!”

John Cassidy is The Review's social media editor. He may be contacted at JJCass@udel.edu.