Opinion: Should we abolish the Electoral College?

Should we abolish the Electoral College? Reluctantly, I say no.



"The Founding Fathers created the Electoral College system back when the country was only 13 states and a much smaller population," Munson says.

The Electoral College is an integral part of American political culture. Even to this day, I have never comprehended how a large industrial country such as the United States still does not rely on the popular vote like other democratic countries.

I find that the Electoral College allows for certainty in the presidential elections. It makes sense in instances that elections are too close to call or if a president wins a plurality of votes without a majority. A plurality occurs when one candidate wins the most votes but not an absolute majority. In these cases, the Electoral College could step in.

Both Richard Nixon in 1968 and Bill Clinton in 1992 benefitted from this system as both won a plurality, about 43% of the popular vote, yet still got elected.

Alternatively, the Constitution also grants the power to initiate “contingent elections.” These are procedures to determine the president if the Electoral College also ends up in a plurality.

The Election of 1824 was one of the few times that the House of Representatives ever called a contingent election and chose John Quincy Adams over Andrew Jackson, even though the latter had a plurality in both metrics.

Then there was the whole “faithless elector” issue regarding Martin Van Buren’s vice president Richard Mentor Johnson in 1836. A faithless elector is an elector who does not vote for the candidate they pledged to vote for. During the election of 1836, the entirety of the Virginia delegation refused to vote for Johnson, forcing the House to declare a contingent election.

Plus, the system also allows smaller and more rural states such as Iowa and Nebraska to have a voice in elections. If there wasn’t an Electoral College, then candidates could simply focus on the larger urbanized states and guarantee a win from their large populations.

Even throughout the Continental Congress, there was division about representation based on state populations. The Virginia Plan proposed by James Madison and the New Jersey Plan proposed by William Patterson presented conflicting ideas for how to decide the format of government.

Madison wanted to create what would become our modern bicameral legislature with representation based on population. Patterson was heavily opposed to giving more populous states more control of the government and instead wanted a unicameral legislature with one vote per state. Ultimately, the Founding Fathers reached a compromise: The Virginia Plan became the House of Representatives, and the New Jersey Plan became the Senate.

In summary, the Electoral College provides various failsafes such as contingency plans and that it allows rural and urban states to be on equal terms.

However, despite its usefulness, the Electoral College is inherently a product of systemic racism and an artifact of a group of white men who were uneducated on the experiences of Black people, had no prior government experience and who distrusted the public to make wise decisions about elections.

One of the major problems at the time the Constitution was written was the difference in demographics. The Northerners lived primarily in large urban cities such as Boston, Philadelphia and New York, whereas the Southerners lived in more rural areas inhabited by poor farmers and Black slaves.

This, in turn, led to the controversial Three-Fifths Compromise. The South wanted slaves to count as full people, but the North opposed that proposal because slaves were considered property. While technically created to decide tax laws and total population, it would affect the House of Representatives and in turn the Electoral College.

With the resurgence of discussions about systemic racism, the Electoral College appears to have been thrust into the spotlight. I agree that the Electoral College has inherently racist elements at its core. However, I do not expect these discussions to go anywhere soon.

The Founding Fathers created the Electoral College system back when the country was only 13 states and a much smaller population. The system was not designed to compensate for the ever growing population of the United States.

As the population grew larger, from about 2.4 million in 1775 to over 330 million in 2020, the Electoral College destabilized itself with the addition of 37 more states, many of which are relatively sparsely populated with smaller economies. These are primarily agriculture states. While agriculture is a vital industry, it is nowhere near as profitable as computer technology.

With such a drastic discrepancy in economic versus political power, are we truly representing every state in the best way? Are we giving too much power to smaller states while also weakening larger states?

While I do think the Electoral College system has its merits and uses, its racist history and instability are enough to at least make me reconsider the way we conduct our national elections.

We must ask ourselves: what do we want from a true democracy in America?

Recently, many polls have come out in which citizens support abolishing the Electoral College. One such poll is the Sept. 24 Gallup Poll, which states that 61% of Americans support the notion.

The Electoral College is explicitly discussed in Article II Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution. The main issue is that abolishing or changing it would require a constitutional amendment. Given how polarized the country is right now, it wouldn’t surprise me if such a proposal falls on deaf ears in Congress.

Should we abolish the Electoral College? Reluctantly, I say no.

Even if we try to emaciate the system, let alone abolish it, we cannot very well do so without a sufficient plan. If we do not find a new functional system that could replace the Electoral College, it will just cause more damage to American democracy.

Eric Munson is a senior English major and journalism minor and is an associate news editor for The Review. His opinions are his own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. He may be reached at ericcm@udel.edu.