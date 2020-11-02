Opinion: Si Monumentum Requiris, Circumspice (If You Seek His Monument, Look Around You)

I am not willing to disagree with you if your idea of politics restricts someone’s right to exist peacefully, their right to feel empowered and valued. To me, this is no longer about politics.

This year and this election will be written in history books. We will always live with the repercussions of the Trump presidency. Family members who will never see their children walk down the aisle, children who will never be able to hug their loved ones, health care professionals who will forever be scarred by the loss of their patients. These incurable lesions will remain ever-present to our nation, and we will look back and recall the days that we feared were the end of the world as we knew it.

I have heard a lot of people try and argue, “It’s ok to disagree on politics.” When Boston University professor and writer Ibram X. Kendi spoke at the Biden Institute’s Virtual Conversations event, he revealed that “another word for politics is power.”

I am not willing to disagree with you if your idea of politics restricts someone’s right to exist peacefully, their right to feel empowered and valued. To me, this is no longer about politics. I do not have the luxury to act like this election will not affect me, will not affect my friends and strangers that deserve better from a country that calls itself “the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.”

President Donald Trump thrives in an environment of chaos and distrust. He does not denounce white supremacists because they see something in him that they are drawn to. He is divisive, condemning peaceful protestors and applauding the violence incited on them by police officers. When people are separated, they become characterized as subhuman, and this becomes the justification to treat individuals as nothing more than “symbols of hate” and “toxic propaganda.” Not as people, but rather as concepts and objects that can be expunged. The president knew about the deadliness of this pandemic and remained quiet. He personally “faced” the coronavirus himself yet provokes his followers to “not let [this pandemic] dominate them,” while he uses the top medical resources in the world, an extravagance not everyone will access.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t agree with everything former Vice President Joe Biden has said either. As a white man to tell Black voters that if they don’t vote for him, “then you ain’t Black” is demeaning. I do not base Blackness on actions or speech, but rather the fact that it is an experience. Are we, the underserved community, #SettlingforBiden? I’m not sure, but if we wait for a perfect person to stand and represent this country, we will wait forever.

I voted for Biden because of what he represents for America; change. When people say, “Make America Great Again” who exactly was it great for? Not for the BIPOC community, not for the LGBT community, not for the lower class, not for immigrants. What greatness do we strive to recreate when racism remains just as strong as it was in the 20th century, just quieter, like a whisper held close to your chest, only to later be brandished like a sword?

A few days ago, someone on Facebook reminded me that this presidency will not last forever. It may end in a few months or maybe stay for another four years, but it will end. And we will remember what people stood for, their “All Lives Matter” signs and proclamations of “Look who the Black community made a martyr!”

Everyone loved Martin Luther King Jr, but wasn’t he murdered? We now praise Sojourner Truth and Rosa Parks, but weren’t they treated like terrorists? Given death threats and nightmares that kept them awake at night?

What side of history are you prepared to stand on? What are you willing to tell the generations that come after us about the part you played in the state of the country? Is this really one nation when we are so easily divided by race, by gender, by religion, by socioeconomic status, by education, by anything? During moments of civil rights, people will always say that they stood on the side of justice. They will say that they fought for the pursuit of happiness, life and liberty. Yet, even now, there will be skeletons in closets. White hoods in treasure chests, hidden, passed down from parent to child.

Biden represents the possibility of something better. For me to hug my friends a little faster. For my brother to drive home safely after he visits us on the weekends.

What freedom will you choose when you cast your ballot?

I know what hill I’m ready to stand on, do you?

Nana Ohemaa Asante is a senior English major at the university. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at noasante@udel.edu.