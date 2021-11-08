Opinion: Social media is a catalyst for justice

As a woman on this campus, it’s times like these where I’m thankful for the existence of social media.

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW

BY

Columnist

Since its creation, social media has brought people together, allowed for a deeper look into people’s lives and provided a platform to share thoughts and opinions. Because of the constant ability to share, social media has inspired acts of protest, movement and justice.

With the popularity of social media platforms, a debate has followed. With something so pivotal and life-changing, it’s guaranteed that there will be both negative and positive opinions surrounding it. Many say that social media has brought toxicity, obsession and a slew of social issues among younger generations. While there may be validity to these claims, the benefits of social media cannot be ignored.

Without social media, many movements that have gained popularity in recent years would not have been possible or had the same impact. By sharing images, videos and spreading general information and opinions, social media has been able to inspire change, even on the legislative level.

On Oct. 11, students at the university were met with the news that student Brandon Freyre had been arrested following the violent attack on a female student on Oct. 8. Due to the horrific nature of the charges against him, students were rightfully outraged.

After the university failed to make a timely response to the issue, students took to social media to express their anger and organize in unity. Through the power of social media, students were able to connect and organize a protest. On Oct. 12, students gathered on North Chapel Street. protesting the fraternity Kappa Delta Rho, to which Freyre formerly belonged, as well as the university and gender-based violence.

As the protest traveled down Main Street, students recorded videos and took pictures and shared them on social media to spread the word and message. University student Kiera Spann posted a TikTok that has amassed 1.6 million likes and 8.6 million views. The TikTok shows students marching in solidarity with victims of gender-based violence and describes the attack that took place.

The popularity of the TikTok brought national attention to the story, inspiring others to speak up and join the battle against gender-based violence on college campuses. A protest was held the following day on Main Street, where other survivors were able to share their stories of sexual assault and gender-based violence.

As a woman on this campus, it’s times like these where I’m thankful for the existence of social media. Without the social media attention, it’s possible that this incident could have become just become another incident of violence against women pushed aside. Seeing students band together to take on such a prevalent issue in society through social media shows others that they aren’t alone in their battle.

Unfortunately, the latest incident of violence is not an isolated one. Female-identifying students have been victims of violence long enough and we need to use every tool possible to spread awareness and try to put an end to it.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, only 25 perpetrators will be incarcerated leaving 975 to walk free. RAINN also states that out of every 1,000 assault and battery crimes, only 33 perpetrators will be incarcerated.

These statistics alone are reason enough as to why female-identifying students fear walking alone at night, going to parties or taking drinks from people. But thanks to social media, it seems that there is hope for the fight against gender-based violence.

Constantly seeing stories of women as victims of horrific acts on the news and social media is disheartening. College is supposed to be a time to meet new people, find yourself and be independent. No one should be fearing for their life or fearing that a crime against them will go unnoticed.

It made me proud to see the social media attention brought to the Brandon Freyre case. TikTok and Instagram were used as platforms to share stories of survival and prove that incidents of sexual assault will not be tolerated on college campuses.

The university’s lack of timeliness with their response was unacceptable, but because of the passion of students, survivors and social media users across the country, it didn’t get brushed aside.

Whether you love or hate social media, its power is undeniable. The ability to bring people together and spread awareness about issues such as gender-based violence is an irreplaceable benefit. Whether it’s protesting in person or spreading the message on social media platforms, female-identifying students will not be and should not be silenced. If social media has the power to inspire safer college campuses, we should all be using it as a platform for change and activism.



Lily Williams is a columnist for The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at lillianw@udel.edu.