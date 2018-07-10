Opinion: State Auditing Qualifications & Experience Matter

Courtesy of Kathleen Davies

In November, Delaware will elect its first new State Auditor in 29 years. Qualifications and experience matter when electing that individual. The State Auditor is responsible for state government auditing and investigation, requiring experience, skills, professional knowledge and practical application. The role of State Auditor is not a position that can be “learned on the job.”

I am uniquely qualified for the office of Auditor of Accounts, with more than 25 years of public service specific to the profession of government auditing and investigation. My promotions from entry level auditor came through hard work and a proven record of delivering fact-based, reliable reports.

I have earned and maintained my Certified Public Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Information Systems Auditor, Certified Government Audit Professional and Certified Government Financial Manager credentials. I recognize that these certifications are only pieces of paper hanging in frames without my practical experience and desire to further the cause of good government through my professional work.

I was brought to the Delaware Office of Auditor of Accounts as the second-in-command due to my extensive experience and national participation on various government audit committees and work groups. I am an experienced manager, having worked in a union-represented state audit office with more than 500 auditors. I have supported and advocated for public employees’ rights.

I take great pride in my track record of independence and integrity. I have never let personal or political considerations affect my work or audit findings, and I never will. In some cases, my work has resulted in criminal prosecution. While there will always be a need for fraud investigation, I will advocate for fraud prevention and actively participate in training that supports good fiscal operations for the various entities collecting and receiving state funds.

My goals are to ensure timely completion of audit mandates; to support the elimination of significant noncompliance, fraud, and waste based on clearly defined criteria; to perform follow-up of prior unresolved findings and recommendations; and to provide program evaluation and process recommendations that support transparency and good government.

On a personal note, I live in Dover with my husband Jerry who is retired from twenty years of active duty service in the Air Force. He currently serves as the union president for the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 1709 at Dover Air Force Base. We have three children and four grandchildren.

Anyone who knows me, knows that I am a fighter. I promise you that as your next State Auditor, I will fight to ensure that your tax dollars are being used in the most effective and economical manner. I will fight to prevent and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse. I will fight for transparency and good government. I will fight for the fair treatment of employees in State government. It’s a fight I have enjoyed for 25 years, and I look forward to continuing it.

In the end, no amount of technology, contracting, or delegation can replace experience, leadership, and management specific to the field of state auditing. As you research the candidates, please consider the need for state auditing qualifications and experience prior to the upcoming elections.

I humbly ask for your vote in the Thursday, September 6th primary.

Kathleen Davies is a Democrat from Dover running for Delaware State Auditor. She can be reached at kdavieselect@outlook.com.