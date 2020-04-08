Opinion: Support of students, staff, and faculty during UD’s transition to remote learning

Photo courtesy of David Satran, PhD.

As we return from a sudden and extended spring break, and embark on a large-scale experiment in remote teaching alongside schools across the country and abroad, there are sure to be university classes that make the transition with ease. No doubt, this spring there will be exemplary teaching brought to life by our faculty, and fascinating work developed by our students online.

As tempting as it will be to celebrate individual ingenuity and accomplishment, how about, instead, we take a broader view of excellence that considers our collective success?

No one planned the semester to develop this way, and many students, staff, and faculty are struggling to adjust to changed circumstances. Some are being called on to care for family, friends, neighbors, and community members. Unfortunately, some have been more seriously impacted by this disaster, and others still may be.

During this unprecedented period, we also ought to reflect on what is lost at the university without classroom teaching. Our campuses sit empty save the essential personnel that keep them running. That we can work remotely and continue with our coursework at all we owe to professionals in Information Technology, Academic Technology Support, and other university units. The carillon still rings on the hour above Memorial Hall; but our university is not the same without students around, whether in the labs, on the stage or in the studio, about the Green, or at the Creamery, the Morris library, or the Little Bob.

So let’s hear the carillon call to fulfil our educational mission by supporting one another. Let’s socially distance and stay connected. Let’s work together on Canvas, and gather for classes and meetings on Zoom. Let’s take notice of students who can’t find their way to those spaces and make sure they have what they need to connect with us. Let’s show patience for the professor known to light up a classroom, but who fumbles through online delivery. Let’s understand that a student paper may be late or a deadline overlooked because many young lives have been disrupted in the course of a very few days. Let’s remember that we offer our students a way forward through the uncertainty.

Above all, let’s work collectively to leave no Blue Hen behind, and look forward to when we’ll all gather again, together.

David Satran is the Director of the university’s Associate in Arts Program. His opinions are his own and do not reflect the majority views of The Review’s editorial staff. He may be contacted at Satran@udel.edu.