Opinion: Survival and prosperity: The greatest incentives of them all

It is no small secret that the human race has distinguished itself amongst other life on Earth, promoting quite a few bad habits that have left a stubborn stain on its legacy. As people made their way up the evolutionary ladder, their very own troubles manifested out of a fatal ignorance of their superior: nature. Modern society has become so far removed from its roots. It has ruthlessly and irrevocably damaged the natural environment, going as far as to ensure that these injuries outlive it.

Anthropogenic climate change is the most pressing problem of this generation, producing urgent natural disasters, extinctions and even a global pandemic. The ways in which people bounce from continent to continent, leaving a slew of evidence in the form of excessive waste and emissions, has created global interdependency and vulnerability. The actions of people throughout the world have consequences for all through a dangerous ripple effect; environmental recklessness in all forms has become inextricably linked to the well-being of the collective. While a fundamental source of the problem is societal egocentricity, the contributions of flawed business practice to this crisis are easily discerned. By applying the financial concept of incentives, the complex web of drivers that fuels environmental recklessness in business and society can be detangled to make way for sustainable change.

The concept of incentives stands as one of the most powerful financial and economic abstractions for its fascinating ability to explain both the ordinary and the extraordinary and can be leveraged to deconstruct the psychology of the corporation. These extrinsic and intrinsic drivers are the link between actions and the motivations that hold the power to influence decisions. Before plausible solutions can be proposed, it is essential that the attitudes and behaviors that drive exploitative business practices are thoroughly understood. It is in the very nature of modern business to seek profit above all else. Profit is society’s chosen unit with which value creation is measured; managers thus have a responsibility to their shareholders to deliver these results at all costs.

Using money as the sole motivator for labor plants the seed of greed within managers who are so caught up in maximizing their earning potential that they fail to focus on value creation, especially when executive compensation is tied to fluctuations in the stock price. Corporations are tempted to cut costs by using cheaper materials and cheaper labor to increase their margins at the expense of people and the planet. If achieving other forms of value creation was emphasized and rewarded, managers would be motivated to take the necessary short-term risks that the process of building a sustainable brand demands. It is clear that exercising this type of incentive analysis can lead to salient conclusions about inefficiencies within the current system.

This same culture that fosters competition for scarce units of value pervades the individual’s psyche as well, feeding spending habits that seek to hoard value in the form of more time, money or observable wealth and explaining why people fail to act on climate change. People often have incentives to purchase products that allow them to maximize time and money, thus inadvertently financing unscrupulous operations. Individuals will purchase cheap foods and drinks sold in single-use, disposable packaging made out of toxic materials like plastic. Ultimately, the constant desire for utmost convenience leads people to make quick decisions without stopping to think of how their habits impact the world around them.

On the other hand, conspicuous consumption for the sake of status leads people to create waste by buying things they do not really need, yet another manifestation of the fear of deficiency. Once this market for popularity is understood, it is clear that creating incentives through social forces can breath meaning into going green. Framing sustainable initiatives in glamorous ways through lenses like minimalist decor, thrift shop fashion or even vegan health trends are all ways to take advantage of this social influence and is a strategic way to create new incentives with tried-and-true methods.

Analyzing incentives unlocks a world of possibilities for manipulating old ones or creating new ones that work in favor of the environment, enabling successful sustainability promotion to anyone from family and friends to the CEO of a multinational corporation. By taking the time to understand what motivates people to act as they do, advocates can appeal to individuals in any role with solutions that meet their current needs responsibly and efficiently. People can begin to understand that reducing excess and waste is in their best interest because the planet’s health is also their health. Executives and shareholders can be led to see that immeasurable value can be created through conscious capitalism, building brands that work with instead of against environmental realities. Resistant barriers of all kinds can be broken down with incentives in mind to create synergies in which all parties feel driven and compensated in their pursuit of a cleaner future.

Ultimately, incentives are just as central to understanding financial decisions as they are to making sense of decades-long climate inaction, and by leveraging their power, the past can be demystified and healed.

Finance as a discipline teaches individuals to be inquisitive, thorough and precise in approaching challenging problems and emphasizes the ambiguity inherent in human behavior. By connecting the dots and mapping out the reward systems that stagnate the timeline, society can finally move past the attitudes and behaviors that keep it chained to prevailing mental schemas. Getting to the root of the climate crisis and popularizing the sustainable transition is a daunting problem of today, but the concept of incentives undeniably remains a latent resource that the study of finance illuminates as extremely worthy; the first step is to learn how to realign interests by aspiring to see the world through the eyes of another.

